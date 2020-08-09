SO2 August 9
Music megastar Beyoncé has released her latest album/short film Black is King. The stunning visuals are being streamed through subscription to video-on-demand service Disney+ and is full of celebrity cameos from some of Queen Bey's famous friends. Images of Beyoncé with supermodel Naomi Campbell accompany the Brown Skin Girl video.
Jamaican synchronised swimmer Nicole Chin Shue and members of the Olga Novokshchenova-coached, Portland-based Island Aquatic Synchro Club are also highlighted, bringing some Jamaican flavour. The swimmers were also featured in the video for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's song, Mood 4 Eva.
Rihanna covers not one but all the international editions of Harper's Bazaar's September issue. That's 26 editions! The 32-year-old singer, beauty and fashion mogul and style icon appears on every single one of the title's international editions photographed by Gray Sorrenti — daughter of legendary photographer Mario Sorrenti and artist Mary Freyand — and creative directed by Jen Brill. Throughout the spread, Rihanna is styled in pieces from Chanel, Amina Muaddi, Miu Miu, and Mateo New York, plus pieces from her Savage x Fenty and Fenty clothing lines. Her newly launched Fenty Skin is also featured throughout the publications.
Saint International model Aurelie Giraud was lensed by London photographer Nick Scaife for Vogue Brazil's latest beauty story. The shoot was inspired by the works of renowned fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez.
Actress Kerry Washington (whose mother is Jamaican) graces the cover of Town & Country's September 2020 issue wearing a Fall 2020 Cushnie gown. Cushnie is a New York-based luxury women's ready-to-wear brand designed by Jamaican-blooded fashion designer Carly Cushnie. Celebrity stylist Law Roach styled the shoot, which features a dreamy, one-shoulder draped lavender gown by the designer as the headlining image. The spread also features looks from Chanel and Ralph Lauren Collection, which Roach teams with pieces from black-owned brands, like a ring from Mateo New York.
Grammy Award-winning artiste Koffee has billboards popping up across the globe. A YouTube Music ad featuring the young star was spotted at the London's Holland Park Roundabout — the third-largest digital site in the UK. Meanwhile, a Spotify digital banner introducing the young star's latest single Pressure was also seen in Times Square, New York.
