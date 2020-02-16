SO2 Feb 16
Pulse model Alicia Burke scored a spread for Madame Figaro, the French magazine supplement in the Saturday edition of the daily newspaper Le Figaro.
CREDITS
David Roemer - Photographer
Julie Gillet - Fashion Editor/Stylist
Karo Kangas - Make-up Artist
Folabi Quadri - Producer
Alicia Burke - Model
Pulse Investments model Daniella Davis showed us that Caribbean girls run t'ings when she met up with superstar Rihanna, at the Fenty pop-up shop at Bergdorf Goodman in NYC. PS: Davis's cousin, Yusef Williams, who is also Rihanna's hairstylist, hooked her up.
Following in the footsteps of former curators of the London Music Festival, Patti Smith, Yoko Ono and Nick Cave, Jamaican music, film, and fashion icon Grace Jones has taken the reins of the 2020 edition of Meltdown, a nine-day festival slated for Southbank Centre, which will run from June 12 - 21. Tickets for the fab affair went live on February 12. The style icon's reggae roots are on display with her star-studded line-up which includes Lee “Scratch” Perry with Adrian Sherwood and Jimmy Cliff. Nearly 200,000 followers were alerted to Jones' amazing line-up with stunning black and white visuals posted to her Instagram page.
Congratulations are in order for dancehall artiste Spice, whose Rolling music video — which has been #1 on Trending since its debut — propelled her YouTube subscribers to one million, making her the first Jamaican female account to accomplish such a feat.
