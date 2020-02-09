SO2 Feb 9, 2020

First Things First

A month after Queen & Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith and actor hubby Joshua Jackson were spotted ringing in the new year at GoldenEye, the expectant couple dazzled on the red carpet at the 2020 BAFTA awards in London.

Next

Fresh off her Grammy win, reggae star Koffee phoned into W Magazine to chop it up with New-York based writer and photographer Cassidy George. An editorial shot by Lindsay Ellary accompanies the story, titled “Koffee Is Changing the Reggae Game.”

Then

While filming for VH1's Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 9, dancehall artiste Grace “Spice” Hamilton hit the slopes #LHHATL crew in designer duds that were a bit more extra than most people would wear, but it's Spice, so why not?

And

Romaine Dixon's runway reign just won't let up! In his most recent stint, the Saint International model — who currently stars in the latest Fendi Menswear campaign — lends his look to Norwegian fashion house Holzweiler for its Autumn/Winter 2020 Ready-To-Wear Collection.

Also

Saint International model Jannel Duncan is the stunning face of the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2020 campaign. The new campaign shot by Laurence Chaperon captures revamped house codes which manage to stay true to the brand's acclaimed design aesthetic. The Spring 2020 collection includes anticipated pieces from Balenciaga, including the slimmed-down Tyrex sneaker, an updated version of the Hourglass handbag, and a new version of the coveted Ghost bag.

Demna Gvasalia - Designer

Holli Smith - Hair Stylist

Inge Grognard - Makeup Artist

Jannel Samantha Duncan - Model

Photographer: Laurence Chaperon

Photos:

Garfield Robinson

Laurence Chaperon

Lindsay Ellary for W Magazine

Vogue.com

IG: @spiceofficial

IG: @jodiesmith