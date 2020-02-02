SO2 February 2, 2020
First Things First
Olympian Usain Bolt joined American professional wrestler John Cena, and comedian Jimmy Fallon for a Michelob Ultra Super Bowl LIV ad. The visual shows Fallon's hilarious fitness journey aided by music from The Roots, as he attempts an active lifestyle with sports' top stars. From football to golf course to volleyball, Fallon painstakingly tries it all. Encountering Usain Bolt on the track is a highlight as the TV host mimicks the sprint star's signature “To Di World” move. The commercial is part of Michelob's campaign to encourage the feeling of joy in active people's day-to-day routines...
...and just when we thought Bolt had had his fill of the small screen he went and shared camera time with Jamaican actress Rosie Murray in a new ad for home and car insurer Allianz Direct. The TV commercial takes the format of a mini-film, with a story, characters and of course, a punch line about speed. The ad starts with Murray, who plays Bolt's mother driving at a snail's pace much to the chagrin of the Fastest Man on Earth. Bolt's need for speed leads him to purchase a faster car with an insurance quote in less than 20 seconds from Allianz Direct. The campaign will roll out in Germany and the Netherlands soon.
Next
Jamaican-Canadian model Winnie Harlow soaked up the sun on The Rock recently. The star announced her arrival with an Instagram post that read: “Jamaica... badgyal reach.” Harlow flooded timelines with magazine-worthy shots of her at Rick's Café and relaxing' by the pool at an undisclosed mansion in Montego Bay.
Then
The supermodel then covered the February 2020 issue of Vogue Greece in goddess-like pieces from the Gucci Cruise 2020 collection.
Editor-in-Chief: Thaleia Karafyllidou
Art Director: D. Andrianopoulos
Photographer: Vasilis Kekatos
Hair: Jordan Jay Brumant
Stylist: Nicholas Georgiou
Make-up: Vivian Katsari
And
Saint model Romaine Dixon was featured in the Fendi S/S 2020 collection. According to the designers the new collection “conveys a breezy pragmatism through an emphasis on functionality and utility, done in the Fendi way”.
Designer - Silvia Venturini Fendi
Director - Luca Guadagnino
Fashion Editor/Stylist - Julian Ganio
Hair Stylist - Daniel Manzini
Make-up Artist - Alice Fayre
Casting Director - Piergiorgio Del Moro
Model - Romaine Dixon
Etc...
Jamaican-Canadian design duo Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong of womenswear brand Greta Constantine dressed American film-maker and producer Ava DuVernay in a navy cape gown with mock-neck detailing from the brand's signature microfibre knit for the 62nd Grammy Awards.
Finally
Reggae star Koffee won her first Grammy Award last Sunday, and celebrated with superstar producer DJ Khaled, who also secured his first gilded gramaphone for best Rap/Sung Performance and former beauty queen Yendi Phillipps who was also in attendance. SO shares more highlights from Koffee super busy post Grammy schedule on Pages 8 & 9.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy