SO2 February 2, 2020

First Things First

Olympian Usain Bolt joined American professional wrestler John Cena, and comedian Jimmy Fallon for a Michelob Ultra Super Bowl LIV ad. The visual shows Fallon's hilarious fitness journey aided by music from The Roots, as he attempts an active lifestyle with sports' top stars. From football to golf course to volleyball, Fallon painstakingly tries it all. Encountering Usain Bolt on the track is a highlight as the TV host mimicks the sprint star's signature “To Di World” move. The commercial is part of Michelob's campaign to encourage the feeling of joy in active people's day-to-day routines...

...and just when we thought Bolt had had his fill of the small screen he went and shared camera time with Jamaican actress Rosie Murray in a new ad for home and car insurer Allianz Direct. The TV commercial takes the format of a mini-film, with a story, characters and of course, a punch line about speed. The ad starts with Murray, who plays Bolt's mother driving at a snail's pace much to the chagrin of the Fastest Man on Earth. Bolt's need for speed leads him to purchase a faster car with an insurance quote in less than 20 seconds from Allianz Direct. The campaign will roll out in Germany and the Netherlands soon.

Next

Jamaican-Canadian model Winnie Harlow soaked up the sun on The Rock recently. The star announced her arrival with an Instagram post that read: “Jamaica... badgyal reach.” Harlow flooded timelines with magazine-worthy shots of her at Rick's Café and relaxing' by the pool at an undisclosed mansion in Montego Bay.

Then

The supermodel then covered the February 2020 issue of Vogue Greece in goddess-like pieces from the Gucci Cruise 2020 collection.

Editor-in-Chief: Thaleia Karafyllidou

Art Director: D. Andrianopoulos

Photographer: Vasilis Kekatos

Hair: Jordan Jay Brumant

Stylist: Nicholas Georgiou

Make-up: Vivian Katsari

And

Saint model Romaine Dixon was featured in the Fendi S/S 2020 collection. According to the designers the new collection “conveys a breezy pragmatism through an emphasis on functionality and utility, done in the Fendi way”.

Designer - Silvia Venturini Fendi

Director - Luca Guadagnino

Fashion Editor/Stylist - Julian Ganio

Hair Stylist - Daniel Manzini

Make-up Artist - Alice Fayre

Casting Director - Piergiorgio Del Moro

Model - Romaine Dixon

Etc...

Jamaican-Canadian design duo Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong of womenswear brand Greta Constantine dressed American film-maker and producer Ava DuVernay in a navy cape gown with mock-neck detailing from the brand's signature microfibre knit for the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Finally

Reggae star Koffee won her first Grammy Award last Sunday, and celebrated with superstar producer DJ Khaled, who also secured his first gilded gramaphone for best Rap/Sung Performance and former beauty queen Yendi Phillipps who was also in attendance. SO shares more highlights from Koffee super busy post Grammy schedule on Pages 8 & 9.