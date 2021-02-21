SO2 February 21

First & Foremost

No surprise, really, that on check-out, reservations were immediately made to secure rooms at Eclipse at Half Moon for the next visit. Rave reviews had come from the likes of Patrick Smith, Dr Patricia Yap, Carmen Brown-Morrow and Chris Berry (think: Rarely impressed!) but the proof of the pudding has always been in sampling for yourself of the fully laden spoons of gooey delight... the pretty spectacular property is worth sampling. Truth be told, the new wing has breathed new life into Half Moon, from the well-appointed reception area complete with Michael Lester murals and photographs from the owners' private collection to impeccably crafted cocktails at the Lester Bar and fine but unpretentious dining at Delmare. Be sure to ask for Assistant Restaurant Manager Jourdain Perrien and allow Chef Claudio Facchinetti to guide you through the menu (the Chilean Sea Bass and risotto are as good as at Milan's Hotel Principe di Savoia). Bravo, Chef!

Repairing to the four-bedroom Estate House at Eclipse is, however, the pièce de résistance.

Over In Trinidad & Tobago

Last Sunday, February 14, the “King of Soca” Machel Montano released the video for the single 2U, a track on his forthcoming The Wedding Album. It was also an anniversary present for his wife, Renée. On February 14, 2020, the couple wed at the Red House, the twin-island republic's seat of Parliament.

The release took the Internet by storm, and soca fans worldwide shared the moment and lamented this year's Carnival cancellation. The music video incorporated real-life moments from Montano's wedding, stage shows, and vacations. The video premiere was streamed live and dubbed Machel Monday. It included an in-depth, two-hour interview with the Montanos and appearances by Caribbean musicians and actors. The couple wore broad megawatt smiles and Trinbagonian designers. He wore Claudia Pegus RTW, while she glowed in a one-shoulder Shoma number. SO2 would be remiss if we did not mention that for the anniversary photo shoot the couple wore outfits from T&T's doyenne of luxury fashion Meiling Esau.

And Across the Pond

British rapper TrueMendous is set to release her debut album entitled the Misdiagnosis of Chyvonne Johnson on April 1, 2021. As a lead-up to the album's official release, the rapper released a music video for her newest track Worst Child, filmed on location at Jamaica Patty Co in Covent Garden. This should come as no surprise as Roberts and her husband Andrew are ardent supporters of the arts. And if you're wondering if Jamaica Patty Co founder Theresa Roberts made a cameo in the video, she sure did!