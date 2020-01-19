SO2 Flashback Part 1

O ur SO September 23, 2012 edition spotlighted eight fiercely intelligent, unabashedly opinionated entrepreneurs under 35. The octet included second and third-generation scions of families known by their surnames (Vaswani,, Matalon, Benjamin) and others, lesser known but charting paths to make their mark in the spheres of food, print, IT, and politics Our thoughts eight years later... #carryon

Whether taken shaken or stirred these eight guys are ones to watch in every way.

Krishana Vaswani,

Director of Quality Incorporations VII Limited — Manufacturer of paper products in Jamaica and the Caribbean

Is wearing...Canali trousers, Dolce & Gabbana shirt, Michael Kors tie, Aldo shoes and Louis Vuitton belt.

His favourite designer on the local scene is Carlton Brown.

On the international scene it's Prada.

He describe his style as simple/island appropriate.

And just how stylish does he reckon Jamaican men are? On-trend

And which show at Milan Fashion Week would he love to cop tickets for?

The Diesel Menswear Collection

His business crush is Robert Levy, Chairman, Jamaica Broilers Group of Companies, and family.

Kevin Mullings

Owner of EPIC restaurants

Is wearing...a Perry Ellis suit, Sean John shirt and Aldo belt and shoes

His fave local designer is Dexter Huxtable for Spokes Apparel

On the international scene: Ermenegildo Zegna, Calvin Klein and Roberto Cavalli

He describe his style as appropriate for events — loves 'big events', however, to really up the style quotient.

How stylish does he reckon Jamaican are?

Far above average when looked at globally.

And which show at Milan Fashion Week would he love to cop tickets for?

Robert Cavalli

His business crush is business titan Gordon 'Butch' Stewart.

Nicholas Benjamin

Director, Guardsman Group

Is wearing a suit by Mexx

His favourite local designer is Dexter Huxtable for Spokes Apparel.

On the international scene it's Hugo Boss.

He describe his style as relaxed.

His thoughts on how stylish Jamaican men are?

Maybe too stylish.

And which show at Milan Fashion Week would he love to cop front row seats?

Giorgio Armani

His business crush is his dad, entrepreneur Kenny Benjamin

Shane duQuesnay

Director of Lithographic Printers

Is wearing a shirt by Express, tie by Yves Saint Laurent, trousers by Burberry and shoes by Steve Madden.

On the local scene he is impressed by Designs by Marc and on the international scene Armani gets the nod.

He describes his personal style as comfortable.

And reckons the Jamaican male is very up to date.

Which show at Milan Fashion Week would he love to nab front row seats?

Giorgio Armani

His business crush is business mogul Gassan Azan

Andrew Paul Matalon

CEO Allcrete Surfacing Limited

Is wearing...jacket by Brooks Brothers, shirt by Polo, jeans by Diesel and Palomo shoes

His favourite designer on the local scene is Carlton Brown.

On the international scene he has quite a few: Polo, Ferragamo and Ted Baker.

He describes his style as preppy.

Our local gents' style, he reckons, in a variety of ways from dancehall to preppy.

He'd love to nab front row seats for the Prada collection at Milan Fashion Week.

His business crush is business mogul Karl Hendrickson.

Gordon Swaby

Internet entrepreneur and CEO/Founder EduFocal Limited

Is wearing shoes by Calvin Klein, brown Dockers and a Bulova watch.

On the local scene is looks forward to one day being able to wear Carlton Brown.

On the international scene he likes Calvin Klein and boat shoes by Sebago.

Jamaican men he rates as very stylish.

At Milan Fashion Week he'd love to cop front row seats for Giorgio Armani

His business crush is NCB Group Managing Director Patrick Hylton.

Kyle Gregg

Managing Director of BD Gregg

Is wearing...Robert Graham, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gucci and 7 For All Mankind

On the local scene he's impressed by designer Romeich Major for Romeich Wear.

Internationally, Ralph Lauren, Ferragamo and Ted Baker.

On his own style Sell Off! Comfortable.

He'd love to cop front row seats at Milan Fashion Week for Roberto Cavalli collection.

His business crush is CEO of Restaurants of Jamaica Mark Myers.

Max Jardim

Rainforest Seafoods Limited

Is wearing Diesel jeans, polo shirt by Vilebrequin

On the local scene he likes the YB (Yohan Blake) Afraid Foundation shirts from Joseph's stores and Designs by Marc.

On the international scene he favours Polo by Ralph Lauren.

On his own personal style — I'm a fisherman, jeans and a polo shirt are fancy enough.

His take on the Jamaican male's style — Jamaicans are flashy and more fashionable than your average guy.

Which show at Milan Fashion Week would you like to nab front row seats?

Whichever designer pours Champagne

His business crush is his grandfather, the entrepreneur Gordon 'Butch' Stewart.

Next week we take a look at their [then] five-year plans...