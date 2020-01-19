SO2 Flashback Part 1
O ur SO September 23, 2012 edition spotlighted eight fiercely intelligent, unabashedly opinionated entrepreneurs under 35. The octet included second and third-generation scions of families known by their surnames (Vaswani,, Matalon, Benjamin) and others, lesser known but charting paths to make their mark in the spheres of food, print, IT, and politics Our thoughts eight years later... #carryon
Whether taken shaken or stirred these eight guys are ones to watch in every way.
Krishana Vaswani,
Director of Quality Incorporations VII Limited — Manufacturer of paper products in Jamaica and the Caribbean
Is wearing...Canali trousers, Dolce & Gabbana shirt, Michael Kors tie, Aldo shoes and Louis Vuitton belt.
His favourite designer on the local scene is Carlton Brown.
On the international scene it's Prada.
He describe his style as simple/island appropriate.
And just how stylish does he reckon Jamaican men are? On-trend
And which show at Milan Fashion Week would he love to cop tickets for?
The Diesel Menswear Collection
His business crush is Robert Levy, Chairman, Jamaica Broilers Group of Companies, and family.
Kevin Mullings
Owner of EPIC restaurants
Is wearing...a Perry Ellis suit, Sean John shirt and Aldo belt and shoes
His fave local designer is Dexter Huxtable for Spokes Apparel
On the international scene: Ermenegildo Zegna, Calvin Klein and Roberto Cavalli
He describe his style as appropriate for events — loves 'big events', however, to really up the style quotient.
How stylish does he reckon Jamaican are?
Far above average when looked at globally.
And which show at Milan Fashion Week would he love to cop tickets for?
Robert Cavalli
His business crush is business titan Gordon 'Butch' Stewart.
Nicholas Benjamin
Director, Guardsman Group
Is wearing a suit by Mexx
His favourite local designer is Dexter Huxtable for Spokes Apparel.
On the international scene it's Hugo Boss.
He describe his style as relaxed.
His thoughts on how stylish Jamaican men are?
Maybe too stylish.
And which show at Milan Fashion Week would he love to cop front row seats?
Giorgio Armani
His business crush is his dad, entrepreneur Kenny Benjamin
Shane duQuesnay
Director of Lithographic Printers
Is wearing a shirt by Express, tie by Yves Saint Laurent, trousers by Burberry and shoes by Steve Madden.
On the local scene he is impressed by Designs by Marc and on the international scene Armani gets the nod.
He describes his personal style as comfortable.
And reckons the Jamaican male is very up to date.
Which show at Milan Fashion Week would he love to nab front row seats?
Giorgio Armani
His business crush is business mogul Gassan Azan
Andrew Paul Matalon
CEO Allcrete Surfacing Limited
Is wearing...jacket by Brooks Brothers, shirt by Polo, jeans by Diesel and Palomo shoes
His favourite designer on the local scene is Carlton Brown.
On the international scene he has quite a few: Polo, Ferragamo and Ted Baker.
He describes his style as preppy.
Our local gents' style, he reckons, in a variety of ways from dancehall to preppy.
He'd love to nab front row seats for the Prada collection at Milan Fashion Week.
His business crush is business mogul Karl Hendrickson.
Gordon Swaby
Internet entrepreneur and CEO/Founder EduFocal Limited
Is wearing shoes by Calvin Klein, brown Dockers and a Bulova watch.
On the local scene is looks forward to one day being able to wear Carlton Brown.
On the international scene he likes Calvin Klein and boat shoes by Sebago.
Jamaican men he rates as very stylish.
At Milan Fashion Week he'd love to cop front row seats for Giorgio Armani
His business crush is NCB Group Managing Director Patrick Hylton.
Kyle Gregg
Managing Director of BD Gregg
Is wearing...Robert Graham, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gucci and 7 For All Mankind
On the local scene he's impressed by designer Romeich Major for Romeich Wear.
Internationally, Ralph Lauren, Ferragamo and Ted Baker.
On his own style Sell Off! Comfortable.
He'd love to cop front row seats at Milan Fashion Week for Roberto Cavalli collection.
His business crush is CEO of Restaurants of Jamaica Mark Myers.
Max Jardim
Rainforest Seafoods Limited
Is wearing Diesel jeans, polo shirt by Vilebrequin
On the local scene he likes the YB (Yohan Blake) Afraid Foundation shirts from Joseph's stores and Designs by Marc.
On the international scene he favours Polo by Ralph Lauren.
On his own personal style — I'm a fisherman, jeans and a polo shirt are fancy enough.
His take on the Jamaican male's style — Jamaicans are flashy and more fashionable than your average guy.
Which show at Milan Fashion Week would you like to nab front row seats?
Whichever designer pours Champagne
His business crush is his grandfather, the entrepreneur Gordon 'Butch' Stewart.
Next week we take a look at their [then] five-year plans...
