SO2 In The Time Of Silver Linings

At a time when all seems grey, this new mom of two discovers blessings in disguise.

You know the love and testimony of a loving sister when you call her for an interview, and she “squeezes” you in while cleaning the bathroom. As a fellow mother, I know that time is precious. Especially with two. And even more especially when your two girls are one year apart; the youngest is four weeks, and the eldest is one year old.

And so it was when I called my sister Carly Cushnie. Cleaning the bathroom as we talked, because her newest addition, Quincy (four weeks old) was finally napping, and her first-born daughter Santiago (1 year old) was busy playing with grandma. You squeeze things in where and when you can! Whether that be cleaning the bathroom, a manicure, date night, a gym session, and a family catch-up.

For this Brooklyn-based fashion designer — the creativity behind Cushnie, a visually stunning and emotively aesthetic brand that is designed for strong women — COVID-19 came at perhaps the perfect time in her life. As Cushnie prepared to go on maternity leave — just one year after having her first child — the spread of the virus put a halt to all plans, both professionally and personally. She would be quarantined with her husband (who loved to cook!), and spend extra time with her girls. Her business would take a hit, just as the fashion industry as a whole, and yet she would still maintain a strong brand image.

But how is she managing this new life? Balancing motherhood, being a wife and creative CEO?

Leisha Wong (LW): How do you feel on this Mother's Day? It is certainly very different today than it was one year ago.

Carly Cushnie (CC): I really don't know! It's all very crazy, but I'm very grateful that in the grand scheme of things, to fight this virus, all we have to do is stay home; it's not the worst thing in the world.

Throughout it all I have been grateful. We are safe, we are home, we are together, we have the ability to have the essentials, and have some help with my mother-in-law, who is thankfully with us.

For the most part I was worried about giving birth; that was the biggest challenge I was facing. But once I was in hospital I was fine. Other than all the medical staff wearing masks, and some extra precautions, I felt safe there. And now since we have been home, I'm grateful for the time we have all together. It's actually been amazing for Santi to have Oscar here with us; he wasn't planning to take much paternity leave, so it's been lovely having him here.

LW: And how does being in quarantine impact your mothering?

CC: There is certainly a palpable level of anxiety. Would I love to take the girls out, to go to the park and have them play in the playground? Absolutely. But, ultimately, I am grateful that we are all healthy, and that we can all be together. Trying to see the silver lining in it all. This is really a time I was meant to be at home, so I'm embracing it.

LW: What has been your biggest challenge in transitioning from one girl to two?

CC: Santi is an epic big sister. I was concerned about how she would take it, but she's been fine. The hardest part is constantly worrying if you are spending enough time with each child. Especially Santi, because she notices it more. There were things I wanted to make sure I did, especially when Quincy arrived. I was always the one that put Santi to bed, and I still try to maintain that. It's not always easy, but I still try and do it. It's our thing, bath time, story time and bed time. I spend so much time of the day feeding Quincy and I want to make sure that Santi doesn't feel abandoned by me. I didn't want her to suddenly hate me. I was worried about that. It's also part of that “mummy guilt”: Have I spent enough time with both of them? Have I read to Santi today? It adds a whole new level of pressure. But Santi has been amazing and loving to Quincy, so I am thankful for that. She calls her “Bubba”, and it's just the sweetest thing.

LW: What keeps you sane?

CC: Finding time to take a shower! Speaking to friends on Zoom, it's essential to still connect with people. Occasionally doing a face mask if I have time. Having Oscar here cooking for me every day, as well as his mother who has been taking incredible care of all of us! And the sunshine! When it's sunny and you can go out on the deck it feels less apocalyptic.

LW: Guilty pleasures?

CC: Baking. If there's time! I woke up a few days ago, I got semi-decent sleep and so I felt good! The sleep thing is rare! So I had some energy. Santi was sleeping, and Quincy was on me in the carrier, so I decided to bake! Threw everything in the food processor, put it in the oven, and it came out great!

LW: What do you miss the most whilst being in quarantine?

CC: The energy of the city. Being out and about, especially now. Springtime is the most wonderful time in NY. People start to come out of their winter hibernation, and the city comes alive again. Those first early days when people are sitting outside restaurants, having drinks, just enjoying life in New York, it's unlike anywhere else. I mean, I don't know how much of that I would be doing right now! But I do miss that, and it seems very far off.

LW: How do you make it work? Balancing work and motherhood in this environment?

CC: With the impact that COVID-19 is having on the industry right now, work is limited. And perhaps this has been a blessing for me, I have been able to allow my team to manage the daily developments. But it has also been important for us to keep the staff motivated. We had staff happy hour so that everyone could meet Quincy, and it was so great to see everyone! It's important for us to keep looking forward.

Lessons learned as a mother? Especially to two?

That humans can be so different from each other, even when they share the same DNA! It's easier the second time round, because I was so scared the first time, and you doubt yourself so much. Now, even though we are surrounded by so much anxiety and uncertainty, I don't feel that same level of doubt. I also learned about patience…I am not a very patient person, but patience is crucial, and I have learned to let go a little, knowing that each of them will get there in their own time. At their own pace. I think I have also learned to manage time a little better, and let people help! Delegating is so important, and once you are surrounded by people you trust, it's important to let go, and let them in.

— Leisha Wong