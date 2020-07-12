SO2 July 12

First...

According to Vogue Senior Features Editor Liam Freeman, “There is a strong nexus between Jamaica and the international fashion industry, and it's largely thanks to one man: Deiwght Peters.” The declaration was made in Freeman's Vogue article, “Inclusion Is Not A Fad: Inside The Jamaican Modelling Agency Working With Gucci And Prada”, in which the writer details Peters' knack for scouting models. The piece, which can be found on vogue.co.uk, includes a nod from Jamaican-blooded, London-based designer Grace Wales Bonner. “Deiwght really nurtures [the models] and steers their careers,” said Wales Bonner. “He has an understanding of elegance and recognises it in people. And he's very proud of my own Jamaican heritage.”

British photographer Ekua King travelled to her ancestral home to meet and photograph Saint's new faces, and the images are highlights of the Vogue write-up.

Grammy Award-winning artiste Koffee is photographed and dressed by Imogene Barron for issue #20 The Music Issue of LoveWant magazine. LoveWant is a quarterly contemporary art, photography and fashion magazine published in Sydney by Bart Celestino and Bec Parsons. The magazine describes the process of putting together the first-ever music issue “like nothing else in the history of LOVEWANT. We began pre-pandemic with Daniel Regan photographing pop innovator Charli XCX in Venice Beach, and Bob Jeusette driving to London to document Jimothy Lacoste. Our co-founder Imogene Barron, who returns as guest editor, travelled to Jamaica to photograph rising reggae star Koffee,” the team shared on their Instagram page.

It seems Jamaican-born beauty entrepreneur Keyshia Ka'Oir and her superstar rapper husband Gucci Mane believe that a Sunday well spent brings a week of content. The couple — affectionately called 'The Wopsters” by their fans — spent last weekend chilling on a yacht in Miami.

Cosmopolitan magazine's July/August cover star is American actress and singer Keke Palmer. The summer issue features Palmer on Black Lives Matter issues, standing together, and the way to a better future. Palmer is lensed by black female photographer Dana Scruggs in a series of shots, and drips diamonds from Mateo New York while posing in a black gown.

SO2 is like everyone else, we reckon, keenly watching the Biden [presumptive Democratic presidential nominee] campaign and, too, his possible running mate. Here's a fun fact: Two of the possible contenders have Jamaican roots. Most are aware of Senator Kamala Harris's heritage. Not many may know President Obama's former national security advisor and US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice's Jamaican roots save Donette Chin Loy Chang, co-patron of the UWI Toronto Chapter, who along with The UWI honoured her in 2018 with the Luminary Award. This award is presented to people of Caribbean heritage who have made outstanding contributions on an international scale in their respective fields, or people who have brought to prominence issues which affect the Caribbean.

We're still basking in the afterglow of her words that evening as she collected her award: “I am here as a result of my maternal grandparents from Manchester, Jamaica, who, barely literate themselves, understood the importance of educating their children.” We look forward to further announcements.