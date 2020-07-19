RIVER GODDESS
SO2 - July 19, 2020
First: Visionaire — the New York City-based company that produces films, experiences, and events all curated through the lens of art, fashion, and contemporary culture — and hair artist Charlie Le Mindu snagged Saint International model Barbra-Lee Grant, American Scarlett Costello, plus alchemist and storyteller Marius Ritiu for an uber-creative shoot.
Shot during quarantine Le Mindu and Visionaire said the images express “the overload of creativity we all have in quarantine”.
CREDITS
Art Direction: Charlie Le Mindu and Cameron Tidball-Sciullo
Photography: Cameron Tidball-Sciullo
Hair: Charlie Le Mindu
ANTI Make-up Artist: Christina Kay
3D Make-up Artist: Ines Aplha
3D Artist: Stewart Bird
Casting Director: Dallas Bugera
Models: Barbra Lee Grant, Scarlett Costello, Marius Ritiu
Additionally
The Saint International model also appeared in InStyle magazine wearing pieces from the Moncler 4 Simone Rocha Fall 2020 Ready-To-Wear collection.
CREDITS
Photographer: Mark Lim/@orbitral
Stylist: Lotte Elisa Agulló-Collins/@lotteelisa
Hair: @shinyanyc
Make-up: @caitlinwooters
Then
The promo images from Keneea Linton Designs latest roll-out have all the ingredients for a memorable campaign. Striking faces, enchanting setting, and a photographer equipped to bring the vision to life, the river-themed shoot is the perfect way to showcase the designer's summer creations. Page 2 the Style Issue introduced 'River Gem' and 'River Goddess' last Thursday; the Style Observer now unveils 'River Bride'.
CREDITS
Designer: Keneea Linton-George
Model: Daena Soares
Photographer: Courtney Chen
Make-up artist: Sharon Wint, Face Forward
Shoot location: Reggae Falls, St Thomas
Next
University of Technology (UTech) alum Navor Townsend has painted portraits of Saint International model Tami Williams. The realistic depictions were captured in oils and later presented to the model. The two previewed the paintings on their respective Instagram accounts.
Also
Naomi Chin Wing is the face of the Givenchy Beauty Prisme Libre 2020 campaign. Wing hails from the twin-island of Trinidad & Tobago and made her modelling debut when she walked exclusively for Saint Laurent's S/S 18 show. Before this, Chin won Trinidad's Coco Velvet International Top Model competition at the age of 15. She finished high school and continued learning about the modelling world from Coco Velvet's Christopher Nathan and icons like Meiling, and Claudia Pegus. The new face has a growing portfolio boasting features in British Vogue in addition to walking for Alexander McQueen, Versace, Givenchy, Dsquared2, and Dior to name a few.
CREDITS
Givenchy Beauty 2020
Source: givenchybeauty.com
Models: Naomi Chin Wing & Blanca Padilla
Photographer: Dario Catellani
Plus
Former Victoria's Secret angel-cum actress and entrepreneur Selita Ebanks — whose father is Jamaican — has partnered with Hero Collective to create a new wellness-focused social media platform committed to empowering all women to be their best selves. Hero Collective is described as a “100% black-owned, culture-driven hot-house, committed to creative and digital disruption”. Ebanks announced the collab on Instagram. “I'm excited to create a community that is a true reflection and serves the needs of all women. Having been part of an industry that was built on perpetuating unattainable beauty standards, I am now looking forward to working with my partners at Hero Collective to build a home where all women are welcome,” shared Ebanks.
Etc...
Eniko Hart (who has Jamaican roots) is dreaming of Jamaica as she enjoys her third trimester. The wife of comedian and actor Kevin Hart flashed her burgeoning baby bump for her over three million Instagram followers with the caption, “skin tight summer • vitamin D ...I love being pregnant in the summer, suits all day..wishin' I was in JA”.
Finally
Jamaican-born jewellery designer Matthew 'Mateo' Harris has secured a spot on another fashion magazine list! Editor at Marie Claire Sara Holzman has listed the Mateo New York 14kt Gold Initial Necklace as one of 25 gift ideas to share with your best friend. 'Gift Your Best Friend Something She'll Truly Love' is available on marieclaire.com, and details how to make that friend you haven't seen in a while feel special. Also making the list are Prada saffiano leather AirPods cases, Tory Burch Home wine glasses, and a virtual training session with American fitness entrepreneur and author Tracy Anderson.
