#Couplegoals!! Former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union, actress, activist, and author, were spotted on their yacht vibing to Elephant Man's Pon De River.
The acclaim continues for Jamaican-born author Sara Collins. Collins, whose novel The Confessions of Frannie Langton has been hailed as a literary masterpiece, will be the guest at the 2019 Brontë Festival of Women's Writing. The event held in association with The Brontë Parsonage is slated for Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22.
Fast-rising reggae artiste and 'Toast' (get it??) of the summer season Koffee made her US TV debut Tuesday night on the Jimmy Kimmel Live Mercedes-Benz Concert Series.
Save the Date: Kingston Night Market (KNM) is prepping for a big one on August 6, and organiser Hyacinth McDonald is naturally upbeat about her first Independence Day night market experience. Each Tuesday the KNM team exposes locals and visitors to the best Jamaica has to offer. There are a few Tuesdays before Independence, so take a walk around 8 Hillcrest Avenue and scour the booths for what could be The Rock's next big export.
SO welcomes Dr Sheila Johnson, CEO, Salamander Hotels & Resorts, to Jamaica. The BET co-founder was the first African-American (yes, before Oprah) to make the Forbes' Billionaire List. The Salamander group recently inked a deal to manage the Half Moon Resort. SO first met Johnson on Wednesday, January 31, 2007 inside the swanky Rainbow Room, on the 65th floor of the Rockefeller Plaza at the launch of celebrated event stylist Preston Bailey's book Inspirations. Bailey executed Johnson's second wedding ceremony to Arlington county Cicuit Court Chief Judge William T Newman, which was held on the Johnson's Virginia Estate and is featured in the book.
