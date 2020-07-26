SO2 July 26

First

Saint International model Aurelie Giraud was lensed by German photographer Michael Berger and styled by Tokyo-born, German-based stylist Nora Sayuri Nüssner for Frankie + Clo's latest story. Frankie + Clo is a platform for discovering leading fashion creatives globally.

CREDITS

Photographer: Michael Berger

Stylist: Nora Sayuri Nüssner

Model: Aurelie Giraud

Hair & Make-up: Taii Schmoll (Nina Klein)

And

Atlanta rapper Quavo, and his rapper bae Diamonté “Saweetie” Harper are the latest high-profile couple to pose for the August issue of GQ. The editorial features the lovebirds dressed in pieces from top designers, and Saweetie channelled princess vibes in the tulle Ezio gown from Greta Constantine.

CREDITS

Publication: GQ August 2020

Photographs: Pari Dukovic

Styled by: Mobolaji Dawodu

Grooming (for Quavo): Christine Nelli for The Wall Group

Tailoring (for Quavo): Tatyana Sargsyan

Hair (for Saweetie): Ray Christopher

Make-up (for Saweetie): David Velasquez for Rare Creatives

Tailoring (for Saweetie): Karina Malkhasyan

Then

The digital billboard screen in Half-Way-Tree, Kingston, came alive with the promo image for DJ Khaled Popstar featuring Drake. The duo reunited recently for not one, but two summer anthems Popstar and Greece produced by Turkish-Swiss record producer Ozan Yildirim, professionally known as OZ.

Also

Jamaican-born British model and actress Jodie Turner-Smith sat front-row at Gucci's presentation of the 'Epilogue' collection; well, virtually, that is. The actress shared her favourite looks from the collection on Instagram. Epilogue was presented on the final day of Milan's first-ever digital fashion week, as Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele cast members of his design team for the collection's lookbook. Epilogue wraps a three-part series which started with the magical presentation of Fall 2020 and continued with the model-directed campaign 'The Ritual' in May.

Plus

SO spotlights Rock-born Shevanne Helmer and her two daughters Danielle and Michelle, the design trio behind the Helmer label. Asia meets Africa for the brand's new fall collection in which the design team selected the “most beautiful African traditional material... mixing it with skins from Bali”. Helmer and daughter Michelle recently took to Instagram to share style inspo in the Lolo bag.

Next

UK-based fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing has named dancehall artiste Shenseea as its newest brand ambassador. The company — owned by the Boohoo Group — is a fave amongst young stylistas looking for fierce fashion at affordable prices.

Etc

British actor Clint Dyer takes over as director of the upcoming Get Up, Stand Up – The Bob Marley Musical. The actor who has Jamaican heritage, has directorial credits that include Death of England. He inherited the project when original director Dominic Cooke stepped aside after recent conversations on race changed his mind about spearheading the stage project.