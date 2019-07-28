SO2 — July 28

Across The Pond

Theresa Roberts attended the Black Leaders Roundtable on Tuesday, July 23 behind the solid black door of #10 Downing Street. Always strategically positioned, The Rock's promoter of all things fab and Jamaican was on spot (mais bien sur!) when the announcement was made that Boris Johnson had won the leadership election to be the UK's last prime minister. Do, please, put in a few good words for us, Madame Roberts?

Plus, American rapper Ludacris, who plays Trey in the blockbuster franchise The Fast & The Furious, is currently in the UK for FF9, and stopped by Jamaica Patty Co for a taste of Jamaica.

Alando Terrelonge, state minister in the ministry of education, youth and information, repped us in proper form at the Commonwealth Youth Ministers and Senior Policy Makers' meeting at Marborough House, home to the Commonwealth Secretariat, presided over by the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Baroness Patricia Scotland, QC, Secretary General for the Commonwealth. Fingers crossed that Harry, Meghan and Master Archie will visit with us in 2021 for the Commonwealth Youth Ministers' Forum.

Terrelonge, never one to miss an opportunity, raised with HRH matters affecting the youth of Jamaica and the Commonwealth. He also spotlighted the issue of mental health disorders which affect between 10-20 per cent of adolescents between 10-19 years; the importance for greater advocacy/leadership to raise awareness and reduce stigma; and that as leaders within the Commonwealth, it is imperative to devise better policies to increase treatment options for youth. HRH 'Harry' was appointed an Ambassador for the Commonwealth by the Queen in 2018.

