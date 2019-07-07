SO2 — July 7
The enterprising Gotham-based former supermodel-cum-designer Lois Samuels, never one to rest on her laurels, unveiled Paperworks a few weeks ago on the New York’s Lower East Side at the studio of Stefan Hagen. “I began this series of hand-cut and paste collages, about a year ago, using archival images — deconstructing and restructuring inner narratives derived from dreams, experiences ... overall tapping into the spiritual and magical soul journeys,” explained Samuels. Prints are now being sold at Fuigo, the first platform custombuilt for professional designers to discover, source and purchase from the world’s finest luxury trade brands, as well as on her still-being-worked-on website. Look out later this year for another group exhibit in Somerset, England, at the House of his Majesty, curated by Kingsley Jahsiah. Another showing will take place in New York in a few months.
Seems the fashion runways and the camera lens for that matter can never get too much of Saint International supermodel Tami Williams. From styling on the streets of Paris to stepping out for Peter Dundas
