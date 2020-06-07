SO2 - June 7

First & Foremost...

You heard about the EWA Concept Store here first!!

“Fashion is more about dressing according to what's fashionable; style is more about being yourself.” — Oscar De la Renta

Owned by Veronique Africa and located in the heart of Martinique's capital, Fort-de-France, inside the Lumina Tower, the EWA Concept Store is a confidential, sleek and cosy endroit where African and Afro-Caribbean labels find harmonious existence. Stock changes every two months and limited editions keep the interest of the discerning set constantly piqued.

Labels include: EWA's house label from Martinique

Paul Hervé Elisabeth from Martinique

K'Zinn from Martinique

Meiling from Trinidad and Tobago

Kako (cosmetics) from Saint Lucia

Then.. .

It's a Rock link-up as Jamaican-born, Milan-based fashion blogger Tamu McPherson was spotted rocking the croc-embossed Elizabeth bag from jewellery design house Mateo New York. At the helm of the brand is Matthew 'Mateo' Harris, a MoBay-born-and-raised jewellery and accessories designer whose signature collection has adorned the necks and ears of several global influencers. Since stamping his name in the jewellery industry, Mateo has added an assortment of leather goods to his ever-growing line.

Next...

Jamaican-Canadian model Winnie Harlow is among a list of celebrities who participated in Allure Magazine's 'Where The Heart Is' feature. Commissioned after the advent of COVID-19, the series sees 17 celebrities opening up about beauty, wellness, love, and hope during the pandemic. In her as-told-to interview with Allure's Senior Beauty Features Editor Cotton Codinha , Harlow shares make-up tips for the perfect selfie, her favourite people to FaceTime, her experience with acting classes via Zoom, and her current read, Tales of Terror by Alfred Hitchcock. Where The Heart Is also features actresses Taraji P Henson and Tracey Ellis, Tanzanian model Herieth Paul, and other famous names.

Also.. .

Saint International Nigerian model Aworo Mayowa is serving face for French fashion magazine L'Officiel. The editorial is featured in the magazine's Belgium publication and was shot by Berlin-based fashion photographer Debora Spanhol Ivankio.