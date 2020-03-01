SO2 March 1

First Things First

Olympian Usain Bolt stars in yet another commercial, this time for American manufacturer of sports-themed beverage and food products Gatorade. From the brand: “No other brand has helped so many great athletes become the greatest of all time. That is why Gatorade created the GOAT Camp. A secret installation where not only fuel is given to true legends such as Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, Usain Bolt and Michael Jordan but also pushes young athletes to become the future GOATs.”

Canadian model of Jamaican ancestry Winnie Harlow covers Vogue India. The March issue marks her third Vogue cover. In celebration Harlow took to Instagram with the following message, “My heart is bursting! There's this girl on the cover who thought she would never have any Vogue covers and this is Vogue #3 WHAT?!? Shot this in India, what a beautiful experience. A huge thank you to the whole team for having me.”

Photo: Billy Kidd

Stylist: Priyanka Kapadia Badani

Hair: Jordan Jay Brumant

Make-up: Maniasha

Production: Divyajagwani

After slaying front-row at several New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 shows , American rapper Jeezy surprised his lady, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai, with a birthday trip to Half Moon Hotel, Jamaica. Jeezy's best friend, sister and her husband as well as Mai's family were all in on the surprise. Mai vlogged the entire experience which she later shared with over 500K subscribers on her Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai YouTube channel. As she recounted her experience, Mai highlighted her visit to Rick's Café in Negril, the coconut-man dressed in a jacket and tie, the local band that provided entertainment at her birthday dinner and the oxtails which she said were “hands down, the best oxtails I had ever had”.

American rapper and reality TV star Tabatha Robinson, popularly known as Dream Doll, also vacationed in Montego Bay, Jamaica, this past weekend. The star posted flick after flick to her Instagram account as she soaked up the sun all while stylin' in trendy designer garb.

Truth be told, Jamaica has been a haven for celebs since the 1940s when Errol Flynn first brought the beautiful island to the attention of young Hollywood starlets Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe. Now it is the go-to getaway for rappers, actresses and the Insta-stars. Recently, American model Jordan Craig jetted to Montego Bay with her son, Prince, whose father, NBA Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson is of Jamaican descent.

...those who didn't jet to Jamaica hit up the Carnival scene in Trinidad instead. Rapper Nicki Minaj returned home to Trinidad and Tobago to celebrate. The star alerted the world of her arrival with a short video posted to her Instagram account as her private jet hit the tarmac. The Trinidadian beauty later stunned in a turquoise and lavender costume as she took to the streets with Trini soca star Machel Montano.

...Tanya Sam was spotted in Trinidad!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) cast member left the drama of the show behind to 'wuk it up' at Carnival. The star soaked up the island's history and partied at Sunrise Breakfast Party all while posting flicks and videos that probably had her cast members green with envy.