SO2 March 8, 2020

First Things First

Goddess of pop Cher, supermodel Naomi Campbell and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian in CR Fashion Book are sooo 60s and we're totally living for it! The black and white spread shot by photographic duo Mert & Marcus sees French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld pairing the Armenian-blooded duo along with Campbell for the cover of Issue 16. The big hair bodysuits and boots styling is a modern-day guide to ultra-chic 60s style.

Publication: CR Fashion Book

Photography: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Fashion: Carine Roitfeld

Hair: Shay Ashual

Make-up: Rokael Beauty

Nails: Nails by Diem

Next

Ahead of the Formula One season, Puma athlete Lewis Hamilton has been testing his new Mercedes in Barcelona, Spain. He linked up with Jamaican-Canadian model, and the face of upcoming Puma campaign Winnie Harlow while at it. The beauty is also one of the leading faces for the Tommy Hilfiger Icons Spring/Summer 2020 ad campaign. Shot by famed fashion photographer and film-maker Oliver Hadlee Pearch, Harlow shares lens time with South African model Candice Swanepoel and with American Hannah Ferguson. Hilfiger's S/S 2020 collection highlights nautical themes and features the brand's classic colour palette of red, white and blue.

Then

Another week, another trip down the runway for Saint International models Tami Williams, Romaine Dixon, and Naki Depass. This time the stars walked for Thom Browne Fall 2020 Ready-To-Wear Collection in Paris. The show featured models who walked as pairs for the Noah's Ark-themed collection. Sadly for us, our Jamaican stars did not strut hand-in-hand for what would have been the money shot, but ruled the runway nonetheless.

Designer: Thom Browne

Hair Stylist: Eugene Souleiman

Make-up: Isamaya Ffrench

Casting Director: Adam Hindle

And

Congrats are in order for dancehall artiste Grace “Spice” Hamilton. The Caribbean Club at the prestigious Harvard University recently honoured her with the 'Caribbean Entertainer of the Year' award. The star was presented the award at the club's third annual celebration, 'Many Nations, One People', on February 29, which featured a sit-down dinner with fare from across the Caribbean. Spice was thankful for being recognised. “...out of so many talents throughout the entire Caribbean, I'm really humbled. Thanks to the entire Caribbean Club for choosing me. I will continue to inspire the women of colour #Wegotthis...Harvard, I love you all @harvardcaribbeans @harvarduniversityboston. The little poor girl from Old Braeton, Jamaica did it again”, she captioned a post on Instagram.

Etc...

Music mogul and social media personality Khaled Mohamed Khaled, more popularly known as DJ Khaled, covers weekly American advertising trade publication Adweek's March issue. Fresh off his first Grammy win, producing the Bad Boys for Life soundtrack and a guest appearance in the movie, and the birth of his second child, the star spoke with Adweek about how he continues to expand his brand. The feature, 'How DJ Khaled Has Made Confidence a Brand — and a Formula for Outsize Success', is available now.