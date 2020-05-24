SO2 - May 24

First

Saint International model Tami Williams stars in Touch Screen for TINGS Magazine. Directed by photographer Justin Campbell from his apartment in Los Angeles, the series chronicles the thoughts of fashion models interacting with their lovers miles apart. Filmed on an iPhone, models Marjan Jonkman, quarantined in Amsterdam; Ton Heukels, quarantined in The Hague; Francisco Lachowski, quarantined in Green Point; and Jamaica's own Tami Williams, quarantined in Dumbo, were documented in a raw and unfiltered process. The story, completed in collaboration with 50 Shades of Grey author E L James, is featured in the inaugural issue of TINGS.

Then

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) launched the virtual edition of CAA Moebius, an annual two-day screening series showcasing diverse Los Angeles-based graduate student film-makers, on May 20. Graduates from the American Film Institute (AFI) Conservatory, School of Film/Video at CalArts, UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television, and USC School of Cinematic Arts had their films on display and among the line-up was Jamaican director, writer, and cinematographer Isabella Issa. Issa's Yellow Girl and Me is set in the Jamaican countryside and details a young child named Nicole getting a swimming lesson from her sister Yellow Girl. Circumstances escalate when Yellow Girl breaks her promise and Nicole realises that she is next in line for a life of sexual abuse. Issa served as screenwriter and director of the film, which was produced by Paul V Fishback and edited by Christine Douglas.

Next

Saint International model Aurelie Giraud is the cover girl for the Time's luxury magazine LUXX's May issue. The Martiniquan model was photographed by London-based photographer Charlotte Hadden with style director at The Times Prue White in charge of styling.

Also

DJ Khaled received platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for Father of Asahd, making him the only hip-hop artiste to achieve three back-to-back platinum albums in the past four years. The album was the 11th studio album by the American producer and features Jamaican artistes Buju Banton, Sizzla, and Mavado on the track Holy Mountain, and Buju Banton on the popular Holy Ground. Shortly after the news broke, he took to Instagram to celebrate his achievement and said he felt like Michael Jordan when he won his first three-peat! Dancehall culture has been integral in Khaled's career from his early productions to his latest project Father of Asahd. With some of dancehall's most successful artistes amongst his close friends, the hip-hop star has been a regular in Jamaica from as far back as the soundclash days at Fully Loaded beach parties. Bounty Killer, Rohan Marley, and Stefflon Don were some of the Jamaican artistes who offered congratulations by way of Instagram.

Plus

The Jamaica Observer welcomed Toyin Odulate, founder & CEO of Olori Beauty Enterprise Ltd, for its 'Beauty: A Multi-billion-dollar Industry' webinar. Odulate — who is a seasoned consumer goods professional with years of multinational corporate experience with top beauty brands like L'Oréal — connected from the Motherland to discuss her role at the helm of her multi-brand cosmetics manufacturing company, based out of Lagos, Nigeria. The retail and distribution expert was welcomed to the panel by host and Jamaica Observer Senior Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Social Content Novia McDonald-Whyte, and impressed fellow beauty bigwigs from Jamaica, Barbados, Dominica, Trinidad & Tobago, and the United States with her knowledge and charm.

Etc...

Cheers to Jamaican model, performer, songwriter, record producer and actress Grace Jones, who celebrated her 72nd birthday on May 19. There wasn't much fanfare on the Slave To The Rhythm singer's Instagram page but celebrities worldwide took to various social media platforms to honour the icon. Supermodel Naomi Campbell, who incidentally celebrated her 50th on the 22nd, sent her wishes by way of Instagram. “Happy Birthday to my Jamaican Sister, the legendary, the one and only Grace Jones @gracejonesofficial. Blessings to you on this special day, I cherish our decades of kinship and shared bday's,” she posted.