SO2 May 31

First...

Saint International veteran Barbra-Lee Grant is the face of the 'Strong Form' editorial for Four Seasons Magazine's Spring 2020 issue. The visuals tap into the power of wardrobe simplicity artfully showcasing how “clean lines and classic hues can create maximum impact”.

Model: Barbra-Lee Grant

Photography: Kat Irlin

Styling: Fashion Editor-at-Large Vogue Greece Anna Katsanis

Hair: Patrick Kyle

Make-up artist: KUMA

Then...

...Saint International's new face Jahavane O'Connor — who made his debut on Balenciaga F/W 2019 runway — stuns in the Always Dare S/S 2020 campaign for Italian athleisure brand Pyrex Original.

Also...

Oscar-nominated actress Salma Hayek launched a campaign on Wednesday, May 20, to combat violence against women stuck at home during the novel coronavirus lockdown, urging her almost 15 million social media followers to “stand in solidarity with women”. The #StandWithWomen campaign will be powered by fashion brand Gucci's Chime For Change initiative founded by Hayek and American superstar Beyoncé in 2013 and will help fund organisations fighting domestic violence around the world. In a video post to Instagram, Hayek encouraged women to join @ChimeforChange and the #Keringfoundation in supporting this movement. Immediately answering the call was Rock star, Milan-based fashion blogger Tamu McPherson who in a special post to her Instagram page using the Chime For Change hashtag said, “Let's not forget our sisters. We may be apart, but we must always stand together.”

Plus...

Earlier this year German deejay, brand consultant, sound designer, and founder of Studio Neu Arman Naféei announced the production of an online radio podcast Are We On Air?. The weekly series chronicles the lives and musical stylings of cultural icons and episode 13 featured GoldenEye founder Chris Blackwell. In the episode, the Island Records founder offers enlightenment on the practices of musicians and artistes alike: “Do your own thing and don't emulate, because the art will always come first and the market will follow”. If you ever needed the affirmation from an influential source outside your own head, here it is!

Etc...

Author and travel journalist Amy Tara Koch shouted out Round Hill's Jerk Sauce in her 'Around the World in Condiments: How to Upgrade Your Home Cooking (and Feel as if You've Gone Somewhere)' article for Vogue. In it, Koch shares Round Hill Executive Chef Martin Maginley's love for a wet jerk seasoning and reveals his preferred choice — the Spur Tree Jamaican.