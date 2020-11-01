SO2 - Another Successful Design Week JA

The world has had to respond — in real time and long-term — to coronavirus that changed everything. Economies and industries have had to pivot and drastically evolve to meet the demands of life in the “new normal”. Design, too, has had to show real creativity with its numerous responses to the pandemic. And, this year Design Week JA rose to meet the challenge and did so with aplomb.

Though the fourth-annual staging of the event, this was the first year it was digital. Those who thought it was going to be another static Zoom presentation were in for a delightful surprise. The O team, with the technical support of Phase 3 productions, produced a world-class presentation that rivalled similarly staged events recently hosted by international magazine empires. The second panel on Wednesday last was the final event on the week-long calendar. What an inspiring and informative session that was!

The #designweekja2020 finale panel comprised Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke; registered architect & president, 2019/2020 of the Jamaica Institue of Architects Stacey-Ann Dennison-Heron; True Value Manufacturing Senior Learning Consultant Todd Myers; Palmer's Unique Furniture Manufacturing director Prince Palmer; Angelie Spencer Home principal Angelie Martin-Spencer; interior designer Cecile Levee; film producer Maxine Walters; production designer Donna Noble; and interior designer Vanessa Paisley Clare. For almost three hours, they discussed the state of design in Jamaica as affected by the pandemic, environmental factors, and rapid urbanisation.

Here's a recap of each presentation.