SO2 - September 27
First...
The Spanish colonial Los Angeles home of David Nesta “Ziggy” Marley, son of Reggae icons Bob and Rita Marley takes centre stage for Architectural Digest (AD). The 10,000-square foot Toluca Lake property became home to Marley, his spouse Orly, and their four children once the family outgrew their previous home — a beautiful mediterranean in Beverly Hills. The current home was designed by family friend, Los Angeles-based realtor, designer, and TV personality Reza Farahan.
Farahan ultimately led the couple to the six-bedroom and seven-bathroom home, and he and his team oversaw seven months of renovations, integrating design details from the Marleys' previous home with new features fit for the family conducive to cooking, eating, and, for the youngest members, playing..
The largest project was refashioning the open-plan kitchen, dining room, and family area to a relaxed space that suited their needs. “I cook every day,” Marley told AD. “I'm Jamaican, so sometimes I introduce the kids to Jamaican dishes like steamed fish.”
The home's decor, though regal, maintains a modern simplicity that allows the children to be children. “My style is simple but royal,” shared Marley. “For me, royal means things like high ceilings; I like space and I don't want to feel cramped.”
Then...
Saint International model Tami Williams joins Oscar de la Renta and Monse creative directors Fernando J Garcia and Laura Kim for the cover of The Daily Front Row.
And...
Saint International model Aurelie Giraud channels Parisian chic for &OtherStories — the Swedish clothing, accessories, and beauty brand owned by the H&M Group. The brand weaves a fashion tale of three cities, threaded through three tightly edited collections from design ateliers in Paris, Los Angeles, and Stockholm. Giraud reps 'Paris: Newstalgic romance' as she models romantic blouses and dresses — adorned with bewitching blooms, ruffles, and exquisite embroidery.
Plus
Rock-born jewellery designer Matthew 'Mateo' Harris's 14kt Gold Eve Baroque Pearl Earring landed number two on the 'Autumn Delights' shopping list curated by Vanity Fair for its September issue.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy