SO2 - September 27

The Spanish colonial Los Angeles home of David Nesta “Ziggy” Marley, son of Reggae icons Bob and Rita Marley takes centre stage for Architectural Digest (AD). The 10,000-square foot Toluca Lake property became home to Marley, his spouse Orly, and their four children once the family outgrew their previous home — a beautiful mediterranean in Beverly Hills. The current home was designed by family friend, Los Angeles-based realtor, designer, and TV personality Reza Farahan.

Farahan ultimately led the couple to the six-bedroom and seven-bathroom home, and he and his team oversaw seven months of renovations, integrating design details from the Marleys' previous home with new features fit for the family conducive to cooking, eating, and, for the youngest members, playing..

The largest project was refashioning the open-plan kitchen, dining room, and family area to a relaxed space that suited their needs. “I cook every day,” Marley told AD. “I'm Jamaican, so sometimes I introduce the kids to Jamaican dishes like steamed fish.”

The home's decor, though regal, maintains a modern simplicity that allows the children to be children. “My style is simple but royal,” shared Marley. “For me, royal means things like high ceilings; I like space and I don't want to feel cramped.”

Saint International model Tami Williams joins Oscar de la Renta and Monse creative directors Fernando J Garcia and Laura Kim for the cover of The Daily Front Row.

Saint International model Aurelie Giraud channels Parisian chic for &OtherStories — the Swedish clothing, accessories, and beauty brand owned by the H&M Group. The brand weaves a fashion tale of three cities, threaded through three tightly edited collections from design ateliers in Paris, Los Angeles, and Stockholm. Giraud reps 'Paris: Newstalgic romance' as she models romantic blouses and dresses — adorned with bewitching blooms, ruffles, and exquisite embroidery.

Rock-born jewellery designer Matthew 'Mateo' Harris's 14kt Gold Eve Baroque Pearl Earring landed number two on the 'Autumn Delights' shopping list curated by Vanity Fair for its September issue.