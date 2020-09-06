It was not SO 's first encounter with the ceramist Tiana Anglin. This occasion (minus the heavy downpour) afforded more time to drool over her latest creations and converse with the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts alum who graduated with a degree in Visual Communication with a minor in painting.

“I'm a painter first and foremost,” she confesses, “and that is what I practise to this day. But I am also a lover of beautiful and comfortable living spaces that encourage peace of mind. A lot of my paintings speak to calming spatial design and this is certainly an influence on my ceramics.”

Her interest in ceramics was also rekindled last year when she envisioned some pieces that she would love for her own use in the kitchen, and decided to learn to make them. “In doing so, I fell in love with creating these organic and unique pieces by hand, and I wanted to be able to share these pieces with others. And so Earthenware was developed early this year and is now coming into fruition. Every single piece I make is hand-built and, therefore, one of a kind, though similar in design. Earthenware is truly a type of clay used to make ceramics, and while many of my pieces use this clay, the majority are made from porcelain. The name resonates, however, as it delineates being of the earth, all of my pieces being natural and characterised by an “earthy” colour pallet.

“Currently, we operate from my home in St Catherine and provide pieces on an order-and-delivery basis, but ultimately, the goal is to have a storefront for easier visits and purchase of pieces,” she shares.

Her pieces are also retailed at Fontana Pharmacy's Waterloo location, and expansion is on the cards. It is her hope, however, “that everyone who owns a piece from Earthenware by Tiana Anglin cherishes its value and the work I put into creating them... They are truly a labour of love”.

It's no idle boast!