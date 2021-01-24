'Vogue Attorney' FOR JAMAICA OBSERVER WEBINAR SERIES

Forbes magazine's banner headline reads: From Dior to Depositions: Meet Natasha Mayne, “The Vogue Attorney”. The magazine goes on to share that Mayne empowers women to “walk in their truth.”

“My parents are Jamaican,” states Mayne, in a rare quiet moment with SO2. “The year has started with a bang and we are super busy”...

“I am American-born,” she continues, “but my parents Delores, who hails from Montego Bay, and Anthony Mayne, St Mary, instilled in me pride and purpose. I own my own law firm, Mayne Law Firm, today, through sheer grit and determination... I want others (women, especially) to feel empowered to walk in their truth.”

SO2 invites you to register at http://bit.ly/financialfuture2021 to hear more from Mayne on Tuesday, January 26 from 10:00 am-12:00 noon EST. Her kick-off 'Belief in Self' will, she says, leave you further buoyed for 2021.

Until then we share a few of our fave 'Mayne Scorpio' sound bites:

“I pray that in 2021 no woman ever measures her worth by the amount of pain she can endure, but by living her purpose.”

“Mirror, mirror on the wall, I'll always get up after I fall. And whether I run, walk or crawl, I'll set my goals and accomplish them all.”

“Resilient is who we are... #Rise Up!”

“Overpower the voice inside your head telling you that you can't.”

“You are more than worthy; in fact, you are overqualified.”

“Focused and fabulous, that's who you are.”

“Tap into your God-given confidence.”

“Confidence is your super power to your ultimate success.”



“Never let loneliness overshadow your worth and value.”

“The most beautiful moment in your life is when you give yourself the freedom to be unapologetically you. Live fearlessly!”

“Queens, never lower your standards for anyone! Boss All The Way Up!”

“Queens, keep digging to find your oil.”

“Queens, the comeback is always stronger than the setback.”

“You are born a success; it's never too late, you are right on time.”

“Queens, remember you are the light; illuminate accordingly.”