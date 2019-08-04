SO2 - August 4

Firstly

'Bloom where you are planted' could be the best adage to describe creative Savannah Baker. The progeny of music and hospitality guru Jon Baker, who studied fashion in the UK, socked it to the design world with her Pum Pum Socks, and jets around the world ostensibly to style for video and fashion shoots, is busier than ever.

Her latest offering is a story created and printed for King Kong, an independent, biannual print magazine dedicated to showcasing the work of groundbreaking artists, designers, models, musicians and image-makers from every corner of the world . SO2 steps behind the lens with Baker in her beloved Portland for Paradis.

“This imagery,” shares Baker, “attempts to capture Jamaica's true beauty, rich in natural landscapes... tall lush mountains, pure crystal rivers and the sacred lands of Nanny Falls, Moore Town. The natural everyday life of the island is also featured through everyday images like a machete, chicken, baby goat, overgrown foliage in a half-built home/structure and colourful flower arrangements, a staple in most Jamaican homes.”

“I try to pay homage,” continues Baker, “to the island's colourful personality expressed through the theatrics of style, bright boastful colours, glamorous church looks, bold expressions through face, hair and nails — all peculiar to The Rock and part of the island's identity since the '80s, and an inspiration to the world.”

Inspired by our motto, “out of many, one people”, the story spotlights strong, local characters of varied ages. The common thread is their bravado and stylistic performance that is distinctly Jamaican.

Included in the shoot is celebrated cook Belinda, the queen who cooks at the side of the river on stones at the Rio Grande River. There is, too, Kera, the young bar girl who withstands much attention from the male gaze daily but takes it in stride. Also, “Boy Boy,” a footballer who plays for his community, Drapers. All have unique stories to share and add much colour and depth to this work.

Other contributors include Deiwght Peters, founder of Saint International, one of the island's most renowned exporters of beauty and talent, accenting fashion campaigns all over the world with striking Jamaican gems and creating global opportunities for so many young men and women.

