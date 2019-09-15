SO2 — September 15

SO2 has said it before and will repeat it; the fashion industry has been made better by a sprinkling of Jamaican flavour. And, were we to widen the lens to include the Caribbean diaspora and the Motherland, without these influences industry would be staid and homogenous. New York Fashion Week wrapped last Thursday and throughout the eight-day event, several Caribbean-proud moments occurred.

Firstly

ESSENCE Best In Black Fashion Awardee Neahlis

On September 4, ESSENCE magazine named 20 black designers and brands, from Sweden to South Africa, who are making their mark in the fashion industry. On that list was proud Jamaican Lisa McIntosh-Aris principal of Neahlis. Huzzah! The caption read: “Neahlis was created and founded by Jamaican fashion designer, Lisa McIntosh. Although she is known for brightening up runways with pops of colour, she is also a celebrity hairstylist. Her clients range from Vivica Fox, Tyra Banks, Nicole Murphy and Yendi.” Can't wait to see what comes of this. Congrats Lisa!

It would be remiss of SO2 to not mention that also on ESSENCE's list were Nigerian designers Lanre Da Silva Ajayi and Ohimai Atafo. If the names ring a bell, it's because they were on The Rock in June to participate in Caribbean Fashion Week.

And..

SAINT's Star Boys

SAINT male models Romaine Dixon and Jonny B left their stamps on NYFW. Both fellas walked in Matthew Adams Dolan's New American Folktale SS20 RTW collection. Dixon continued his NYFW appearance by walking look 39 down the runway for Michael Kors Collection. The 74-look SS20 RTW collection was an ode to 40s American sportswear and paid homage to the numerous influences that immigrant cultures have imparted on American fashion.

And, the cherry on the Jonny B's sundae was appearing in the September issue of men's fashion bible GQ.

Plus..

Winning Winnie

To say that Jamaican-Canadian model Winnie Harlow is on a roll is an understatement. Always a media darling, Harlow captured the attention of many photogs especially at the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya ode to black fashion show, held at the Apollo Theatre Harlem and the FENTY after party. However, the big news came last Monday when the model made public her collaboration Kim Kardashian-West's makeup line KKWBEAUTY. The KKWXWINNIE dropped on Friday, and the beauty insiders went wild!

Finally!

Another Greta Moment

Although not a fashion week moment, our Jamaican-Canadian designers Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong of Greta Constantine continues to make SO2 proud. Issa Rae, creator, producer and writer of the hit HBO show Insecure, stunned all in attendance at the 2019 Black Girls Rock celebration in a Greta Constantine Green Goddess dress. From colour to fit, the dress ticked all the right boxes. You go boys!