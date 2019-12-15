Google This!

The fourth staging of Tech Beach Jamaica concluded at Iberostar Grand Rose Hall with a bonfire farewell dinner on the beach. Billed as the conference event that assembles the world's most influential people, companies and minds in technology, The Google-sponsored event kicked off last Thursday and featured three packed days of presentations, panel discussions and workshops. The conference is designed to create opportunities for participants to learn from and connect with industry leaders and influencers. SO2 checked out Saturday's beach shindig and serve up looks from the stylish 'techpreneurs' from the farewell dinner which segued into a beach party led by Montego Bay's own DJ Crazy Neil on musical duties.

And...

Talk about a Stella-bration! Renowned fashion designer Stella McCartney threw a bash at her flagship store in SoHo in NYC to celebrate being on the cover of the January 2020 issue of Vogue. And McCartney chose none other than our own Zuri Marley to DJ and entertain the A-Listers in attendance. Speaking of stars, in attendance were Gayle King, Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Seinfeld, Karlie Kloss, Kate Hudson, Chloe Sevigny, David Byrne, among others.

Vogue noted: “'With the Vogue cover and our new Stan Smiths, it felt like a good time to throw a party in New York,' McCartney said over Zuri Marley's DJ set.”

SO2 brings highlights from what could very well be the party of the season!