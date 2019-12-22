Since 2011 Sole DXB has been Dubai's answer to cultural festivals such as South By Southwest, Osheaga, AfroPunk, Coachella, etc. However, this year the festival that ran from December 5-7 delivered a heavyweight line-up of music, film, art, food and culture — all revolving around Jamaican culture. As noted in a media release: “This year Sole DXB pivots around the music, arts and culture of the island of Jamaica. The motherland of ska, dub, reggae and ragga, it is also the foundation of hip hop and grime movements across Africa and Europe.” Yes, SO2 readers, the UAE (and the whole world, really) is besotted with authentic Jamaican cultural expressions.

Speaking of authenticity, the event organisers went as far as commissioning a custom sound system from notable sound system builder Uncle Ronnie of 8 Mile Sound, which was shipped from Kingston 8,000 miles to Dubai.

As with many cultural festivals, Sole DXB also showcased the latest streetwear trends. Adidas Originals displayed a capsule collection incorporating the colours of the Jamaican flag, and there was even a tracksuit embellished with the words “Negril, Jamaica”.

Representing The Rock on the ground in Dubai were film-maker Nile Saulter; Protoje, Koffee, Lila Ike, Sevana; Lee “Scratch” Perry; Dub Club founder Gabre Selassie; the Chromatic deejays; No-Maddz member Everaldo Creary; author, actor and No-Maddz member Sheldon Shepherd; The UWI, Mona Institute of Caribbean Studies/Reggae Studies Unit Director and Senior Lecturer Dr Sonjah N Stanley Niaah; documentarian Don Letts, among others.

Protoje and Koffee performed epic sets on the event's main stage. Fun fact: Sole DXB afforded Koffee her first performance in the UAE. And Puma hosted a session showcasing Protoje's protégées Lila Ike and Sevana, who also starred in a recent Puma campaign lensed by Nile Saulter. Talk about coming full circle.

There was also the 'Nyam and Jam' session headlined by Lee “Scratch” Perry that showcased authentic Jamaican dishes like jerk chicken and patties.

One of the most talked-about installations at Sole DXB was Visualizing Reggae — an exhibit of works by the late Jamaican artist and lensman Peter Dean Rickards. To wrap it all up, there was the UAE premiere of Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records that was followed by a Q&A with the “rebel Dread” documentarian Don Letts, moderated by Dr Sonjah N Stanley Niaah.

SO2 recaps Sole DXB that paid homage to authentic Jamaican cultural products.