First up

Blustery weather conditions Sunday last at Peter's Rock in Saint Andrew did little to hamper the gender reveal bash of Olympian superstar Usain Bolt and his fiancee Kasi Bennett. The couple hugged, kissed and smiled non stop as fireworks lit up the sky to reveal that Baby Bolt is a girl!

Next

Canadian-Jamaican model Winnie Harlow is the poster girl for the catchphrase 'booked & busy'. This time the superstar model lends her style to a 'Caribbean Bashment'- themed shoe collab with popular footwear and accessories brand Steve Madden. With style names like 'Savlamar' and 'Rumpunch' there's no disputing Harlow's inspiration. “The collection was inspired by heat, vacation, my home Jamaica, and living your best life,” she shared.

And, just like that, the strut queen turned shoe designer now has another reason to update her already impressive résumé!

Then

American rapper Meek Mill and his pregnant girlfriend, founder of Philadelphia-based streetwear brand Milano Di Rouge, Milan Harris, joined the list of celebs who have chosen Jamaica for their island getaway. In a video posted to his Instagram account, the rapper and his friends can be seen 'giving out pedal bike smoke' as they popped wheelies on bicycles. Harris seemed to enjoy luxuriating at the adult-only Excellence Oyster Bay resort as she let her baby-bump take centre stage in bikini-clad pics.

Also...

...spotted on the Rock was Canadian-born TV host Tracy Moore who was born to Jamaican-Canadian parents. Moore hosts Toronto's popular daytime talk show Cityline and vacationed at Royalton Negril with her husband Lio Perron.

And

Rapper Gucci Mane and his Jamaican-born wife, fitness and beauty enterprise mogul Keyshia Kaoir left their Miami mansion behind for even more sun, sand and sea in Los Cabos, Mexico, and, as has become the norm, the fashionable pair posted pics of their fit bodies that were no doubt dripping in designer duds.

Plus...

American actress and style icon Angela Bassett was spotted with Jamaican-Canadian design duo Stephen Wong and Kirk Pickersgill. We're holding our collective breath for the exquisite roll-out

Etc...

Queen of the hygienic travel routine, supermodel Naomi Campbell was spotted at the Los Angeles International airport in full Corona-Couture. A white hazmat-style suit, black kicks, and disposable surgical mask completed the look.

Finally

We Inspire Women CEO and founder, Cortia Bingham-McKenzie has taken her babe-only brunch to T&T. The launch took place on Sunday, March 8, International Women's Day at The Hyatt Regency, Port Of Spain. It was the epitome of inspiration and sisterhood, themed — Paving It Forward In Purple with over 50 influential women in attendance. SO2 shares exclusive highlights.