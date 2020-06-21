First Things First

Saint International model Barbra-Lee Grant is featured in French luxury womenswear label Paule Ka's ready-to-wear spring/summer 2020 campaign, and the model is enjoying every moment of the grand reveal.

“I love the thrill of seeing my work published worldwide,” Grant shares with the Style Observer (SO) on the phone from her apartment in Brooklyn. “The collection arrived in New York last November for us to shoot and the team had to return to Paris the next day with it... the challenging part was my 4:00 am call time, but being and working on-set is never a challenge.”

Lensed by renowned fashion photog Billy Kidd in multiple locations around Lower Manhattan, the new Paule Ka collection from the label's creative director Maxime Simoens drew inspiration from the city that never sleeps and serves, too, as a valentine to the iconic Sex and the City characters Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte, for which the metropolis style is synonymous.

A go-to wardrobe choice for such celebs as Amal Clooney, Kate Middleton, and Anne Hathaway, the Paule Ka label was founded in 1987 by Serge Cajfinger, and boasts retail stores across the globe.

Grant shares the frame with French model Julia Frauche and Polish model Zuzanna Bijoch.

CREDITS

Label: Paule Ka

Models: Barbra-Lee Grant, Julia Frauche, and Zuzanna Bijoch

Photographer: Billy Kidd

Location: Manhattan, New York

And

Supermodel Naomi Campbell recently let Vogue in on her beauty secrets, many of which she admits were inherited from her Jamaican mother, Valerie Morris. “I've been taking care of my skin since I was a child because my mother always told me I had to moisturise,” Campbell explained in the 10-minute video posted to the magazine's YouTube channel. The icon, who now has skincare down to a science, swears by products from top beauty brands La Roche-Posay, Nars, and Pat McGrath Labs.

Next

Saint International star Jahavane O'Connor was featured on the online platform of La Rinascente, the high-end Italian department store to promote the latest eyewear collection from Gucci.

Then

Jamaican-born, New York-based author and comedian Sarah Cooper recently debuted her new Donald Trump impersonation clip on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Cooper has gained quite the following on the Chinese video-sharing social networking service TikTok thanks to her ability to lip sync to Trump's utterances. Her new-found talent has earned her the title “The Trump Whisperer”, but Cooper has previously found success with her bestselling books 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings.

Plus

Read all about reggae icon Buju Banton in the latest issue of German-based Riddim Magazine. Riddim #101 is covered by the star and also features young Jamaican artistes Chronic Law, and Lila Ike, as well as reggae crooner Richie Spice and veteran songwriter Bob Andy.

CREDITS

Publication: Riddim Magazine

Phptographer: Shawn Theodore

Artwork/Graphics: Jonathan Moritz