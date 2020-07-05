SO2 - July 5

First Things First

Saint International model Tami Williams says she's back to work. The model teamed up with New York-based hairstylist Owen Gould for a creative shot the duo dubbed 'Tools of the Trade'.

Next

Saint International model Winston Lawrence captured images of himself for Zara Spring/Summer Men Collection on location in his hometown of Port Antonio. Shot with an iPhone and help from his team of friends.

CREDITS

Wardrobe: Courtesy of Zara

Shoot Assistance: @jemar.lawrence @errol_l17 @joedeenlawrence @dam_ique @kaydeenlawrence @quan_t8

Then

June was National Caribbean-American Heritage month, and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) manager for Hearst Magazines Stephanie Castillo curated a list of book club-friendly reads from Caribbean authors. The Castillo 16 Books to Read to Celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month article encouraged readers to “immerse themselves in island life” and featured Jamaican-born authors Alexia Arthurs, Kei Miller, and Nicole Dennis-Benn, among others.

Also

Google recently created a doodle in honour of Jamaican-born British activist Olive Morris's 68th birthday. The doodle was created by art director at Google Matthew Cruickshank and shows Morris at her old stomping grounds — Railton Road, Brixton.

Morris is widely recognised as a prominent voice of leadership in the fight against discrimination in Great Britain during the 1970s. A catalysing moment in Morris's life of activism occurred when she was 17 and witnessed the arrest and beating of a Nigerian diplomat by police. In response to this injustice, Morris intervened to try to protect the diplomat but was arrested, held, and physically assaulted. This incident ignited Morris's determination to take action, and she soon joined the Black Panthers' Youth Collective to oppose systemic racism within Britain.

Morris took a leadership role in the push toward justice across many areas of society and helped to found the Brixton Black Women's Group in 1973, one of Britain's first networks for Black women. In 1978, she co-founded the Organisation of Women of Asian and African Descent, considered instrumental in rallying movements for change.

Morris died from cancer in 1979, but her commitment to fighting for equality and justice continues to inspire today.

Plus

Jamaican-Canadian model Winnie Harlow was a guest judge on the latest episode HBO Max's Legendary. Legendary is a new reality competition show that brings vogueing to the masses. Harlow joined resident judges American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, image architect Law Roach, and choreographer Leiomy Maldonado. The show is hosted by modern ballroom icon Dashaun Wesley.

Etc...

It looks like Asahd Khaled, son of Grammy award-winning producer DJ Khaled, is primed and ready to one day sit at the helm of his father's We the Best Music Group. Dressed in a Jamaica branded football jersey, young Asahd mixed music on his father's turntables in celebration of International Reggae Day, July 1, which marked the international media event that celebrates the best of Jamaica's music and its impact on culture worldwide.