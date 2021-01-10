SO2 - Waterfield Retreat

Twin deejays Angel and Dren Coleman recently ditched snow for sand when they jetted into Jamaica for a New Year's and birthday celebration. The identical twins — who have spun their way into New York City's hottest soirees and at one point were official mix-masters for Nike — made the Waterfield Retreat in Montego Bay their home as they celebrated yardie style. The Bronx natives are Rock-girls, born to Jamaican immigrants and are no strangers to the culture and vibes of the island.

The deejays, who also run the popular juice spot Mad Juicy in New York, were last spotted on the Rock in 2019 and have been counting down to this vacation on Instagram from as far back as October.

The Waterfield Retreat is a three-guestroom property that sits 1,000 feet above sea level and overlooks Montego Bay. It is go-to for travellers seeking privacy and an authentic Jamaican enchantment. Angel and Dren were seen enjoying the nearby beach, exploring the gardens and fruit trees on the property, and having coconut jellies.

The girls are now back to work in New York and recapped their trip on their Instagram stories:

“This trip was amazing on so many levels. We finally got to see my great-grandmother's house in the country and it meant so much because my great-grandmother is pretty much the matriarch of my family.”