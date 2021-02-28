FLOWERHEADZ for Architectural Digest

Friday, February 19, signalled the start of a fully digital London Fashion Week (LFW). In the midst of it and not the least bit perturbed was Maison Bent founder Shanna Bent. The designer, whose AW21 Fashion Film: Rocksteady made it onto the LFW official schedule, began teasing fans on Instagram days before the film's debut. “This season has been extremely difficult with producing a collection during a global pandemic, so we are excited to finally share what we have been working on,” she posted.

Bent took the interactive approach a step further on the big day, by allowing viewers to join her virtually as she got dolled up to watch the film's premiere from her apartment.

And what we witnessed — along with Bent, who stayed on Instagram Live as the film premiered — was a celebration of Bent's Caribbean heritage with pieces inspired by lockdown conversations between the designer and her Jamaican grandparents about life during the racially charged and turbulent '60s.

Inspired by the styling of 'Generation Windrush', Bent takes a deeper dive into that era, intertwining pop art with work-wear worn by Caribbean migrants in the UK.

London-based director Caroline Hajny used vivid colour schemes to contrast with the neutral hues of the collection. A distinctive fish-eye lens creates a vintage universe of bold and exaggerated optics.

The film also featured London-based soul singer/songwriter Leah Weller who has St Lucian roots and who performed her fourth single Strangers.

CREDITS

For Lookbook

Designer: Shanna Bent for Maison Bent

Photographer: Kid Circus

Stylist: Delenn Vaughan

Model: Mireiille W Bagaye

MUA: Eli/@elisart.makeup

For Rocksteady Film

Film Director: Caroline Hajny

Director of Production: Michael Hobdell

Stylist: Delenn Vaughan

MUA: Sunny Cradock

Models: Vanessa David and Mireiille W Bagaye

Studio Assistant: Melisa Hasan

Behind The Scenes Photography: Clem Morris

Also...

Though SO has done its fair share to laud multimedia artist Hugh “Flowerheadz” Findletar's work, there's always more to unearth about the Jamaican-born creative.

Findletar and his anthropomorphic Murano glass creations are spotlighted in the current issue of Architectural Digest. Penned by the mag's Style Director Jane Keltner de Valle with complementary photographs from Valentina Sommariva, the article details the origin of Findletar's stunning flowerheadz, and how celebrity tastemakers — Miuccia Prada and Naomi Campbell, to name a few — have helped his designs take centre stage.

CREDITS

Publication: Architectural Digest

Story by: Jane Keltner de Valle

Photos: Valentina Sommariva

Plus...

Last Tuesday, February 23, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party Boris Johnson met with Shaun Bailey, conservative candidate for London Mayor; UK-based, Jamaican-born businesswoman, philanthopist and art collector Theresa Roberts; Myles Stacey, conservative staff member; David Neita, human rights lawyer, poet, and preacher; and church leaders to discuss how best to promote the UK's COVID-19 vaccination programme throughout the black community.

Johnson was noticeably impressed with the passionate rhetoric of David Neita and after confessing to Theresa Roberts that he had never been to Jamaica, expressed a strong desire to visit soon.