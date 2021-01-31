What... Wholistic Living Candles

Where... Island Magnolia boutique, Harmony Hall, St Mary

The buzz... Gorgeously packaged candles, which are the brainchild of Christina Samuda, wife, mother and lover of reading, crystals, candles, meditation, mindfulness and positivity.

The back story... Transience was a trend in my early years of life. I come from a strong Trinidadian family but was born in Singapore. My father was an oil industry executive hence why we moved a lot when I was young. My family and I settled in Miami, Florida, surrounded by a great Caribbean community. I later met my Jamaican husband and another move, this time to Montego Bay, Jamaica, where we have lived for the past 16 years with our two beautiful children. Although I studied Finance and Business at Florida International University (FIU), the transient trend would continue into my career as I was destined to find my way to my true passion and purpose.

I like to think of life's events... as a trickle of breadcrumbs that eventually lead you to your purpose as this has definitely proven to be my experience. After working in the field of finance for a while, my heart knew I was meant to do something else. As I followed those breadcrumbs, I also followed my heart and passion which was living a holistic lifestyle, inside and out. I became a certified holistic health coach through the Institute for Integrated Nutrition (IIN) with the intention to share my knowledge and help others live a healthier lifestyle. My path was further led down the wellness road as I was next certified in Mindfulness Meditation (for adults and children), Pilates and Barre (mindful movement), NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) as well as Reiki Energy Healing. Everything was coming together and I was able to not only live my passion, but help others at the same time. My studies allowed me to work with people as a whole (mind, body and soul), which led me to my business name “Wholistic Living”. The “W” brought the meaning of holistic full circle and “whole” which is how my life had become at this point.

Living a healthy lifestyle has always been important to me, but health goes beyond the food we eat... Living a healthy lifestyle also extends to how we live and the products we use and incorporate into our lives. I started to notice that the candles in my home and practice were not truly aligned with my lifestyle or message. Since candles were such a large part of my daily life, I began the search for the perfect candle that I could connect with and feel comfortable and safe using in my home and practice… but I could not find it. This became the fuel that would later light the wick of my all-natural, aromatherapy, intention crystal candle line.

In January of 2020 I decided that I would give up the search to find the perfect candle and create one myself... As no experience in life is ever wasted, my background in business and finance assisted me in the research and planning that were needed to start this journey on the right foot. My passion, spiritual practice and holistic training equipped me with the dream that manifested itself into reality. I knew that I wanted a product that was not only holistic, natural, non-toxic and healing but also luxurious and aesthetically appealing. Shortly after my search began, the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic transpired. I utilised this extensive downtime to pour myself into research, planning, developing, testing, retesting and some more testing. With a vision in mind and from my living room, I was relentless to bring my dream to life.

In July of 2020 I officially launched Wholistic Livings Intention Crystal Candles Signature Line, the Aura Collection. Each candle is handmade with a natural and creamy coconut soy wax, pure essential oils, wooden wicks in a luxury container topped with intention crystals. Since the launch, I have brought in some beautiful and exciting new styles in different sizes and colours. Currently, I am most excited about the incredible collaboration with the talented Tiffany Tyler from Swizzbeads and our “Unity” line. Each luxury vessel is hand painted or Swarovski Crystal designed by Tiffany herself with elegant spiritual symbols.

“All true artists, whether they know it or not, create from a place of no-mind, from inner stillness.” Eckhart Tolle

Wholistic Livings candles are spiritually connected by the intention, passion, energy and love put into hand-making each candle. The use of pure essential oils assists in calming, opening and enhancing the mind and the body. Essential oils are also known for their ability to simultaneously influence one's physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health. The use of pure essential oils means you can be assured you are breathing in zero chemicals or toxins with each light. Each candle is also topped with intention crystals, such as rose quartz and amethyst, radiating love, positivity and healing throughout your home and space.

The more... What also makes Wholistic Living Candles unique is the use of 100% natural crackling wooden wicks. Not only are the wooden wicks non-toxic and clean-burning but they give off a soothing crackling sound as they burn. You can feel good knowing that for every US$100 spent, a tree is planted! Your decorative container is also recyclable as it can be reused or refilled. Clean out your container once complete and reuse it as a planter or a multi-use container in your home or office. Using your empty container for a refill will also gain you a discount on your next purchase!

Find Your Wholistic Living Intention Crystal Candles @ Harmony Hall, Island Magnolia Boutique, St Mary.

