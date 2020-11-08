SPOTTED!!! - SAMANTHA BLACK

As a first-generation born in the USA, her proud Jamaican roots come... via her parents Michelle Parris from Clarendon and dad Roderick Black from Kingston.

And, too, her sense of style and fashion... My family is super into dressing, so appearance has always been a thing! In high school I attended a pre-college programme where I studied fashion design, and I haven't looked back since. My Jamaican roots influence me daily and, too, my personal style and design aesthetic... my use of colour has definitely been a result of being Jamaican. And also especially when I first started my line I designed a lot of bodysuits/dresses that people found risqué... definitely from loving dancehall and the dancehall queens' fashions!

Additional inspiration also comes from... Fly women I see, architecture and 90s NYC.

Her most memorable moment on Project Runway... would be when I won a challenge. I worked really hard on that episode, so it felt great to win.

On Hollywood actress and design fan girl Gabrielle Union-Wade who wears her line... Honestly, Gabrielle is amazing. It started with the big push to support black designers. She showed up and showed out and has been continuing to do so. Her support means everything. If more celebrities supported black designers with such consistency we would see some really amazing growth in the fashion world.

Everytime I see Gabby slaying in my pieces I'm literally like, yasssssss!

Other celebs she's been blessed to have wear her brand are... Beyoncé, Yara Shahidi, Keke Palmer, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Brandy, Demi Lovato and Kehlani, to name a few.

Who else would she love to see wearing her designs... Rihanna, Solange, Zoe Kravitz and Tracee Ellis Ross too!

The woman who invariably reaches for her label... is a tomboy in pumps. And what that means is the woman, like me, whatever I'm wearing whether it be sexy or cosy, there's always a level of comfort, whether in the fabric or the actual design.

Her advice to up-and-coming designers is to... stay consistent. Take criticism but don't let it change you completely.

Were she not a designer... I would probably be working with inner-city youth.

Her (current) fave music ... Ro James's latest album.

Her preferred fabric choice is... mainly fabric that has a bit of structure and stretch. That way I can do structure with comfort.

Were she hosting a dinner party for five designers (living or dead) they would be: Alexander McQueen who I've worked for; Gianni Versace, Coco Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld and Ann Lowe.

And one of the topics would be... the designs of Kristin Frazer of Trèfle designs out of BVI... I think she's built a strong brand from such a small island and I think that's great!