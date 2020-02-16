Spotted!! Who: Shanna Bent Designer/Founder Maison Bent

Who: Shanna Bent

Where: Maison Bent

AW20 Presentation

Womenswear

Thursday, February 6, 7:00 pm

Pushkin House

Holborn

London, WC1A 2TA

Her Rock roots... her paternal and maternal grandparents were born in St Elizabeth, Jamaica, not too far from each other in Top Hill and Tryall. Her grandparents on her mother's side are called Carlton 'Busha' Bent and Annette Bent (formerly Annette Burton). Her mother's name is Marcia Bent.

“I used to make annual trips (sometimes twice a year) since the age of three to stay in our house in Top Hill... The visits began to decrease due to a few variables when I turned 18 but my most recent visit was in 2017 for my great-auntie's funeral. My next visit will be this May for my cousin's wedding.”

Her design inspiration... comes from Jamaica's laid-back and relaxed attitude, the emphasis on celebration, and family values. “Family is my biggest inspiration. Though I don't live in Jamaica, it feels like home. I feel very lucky that we were able to make regular trips, which allowed me to form strong bonds with my Jamaican cousins and which many don't have the privilege of having... I also live with my grandparents which has instilled a strong connection to my Jamaican roots.

I also want to fight against the Jamaican stereotype. People often assume all Jamaicans have a particular look, but I want to show that Jamaica has a historical blend of people from all over the world and to put emphasis on the motto 'Out of many, one people'.

The woman she seeks to dress... is cultured, fairly advanced in her career and completely confident within herself. She doesn't feel the need to prove herself to anyone and appreciates art, craftsmanship and continuously learning and experiencing new things through travel. She appreciates minimalism, craftsmanship and exclusivity. It is Maison Bent's hope that she will keep their pieces in her wardrobe for years and years as together they fight against throw-away culture.

The label has already attracted... Lauren Faith, who supported Craig David on tour in 2018. Faith wore a bespoke Maison Bent coat for her performance.

• Ciinderella Balthazar modelled during the presentation.

• Mulan, who modelled in the presentation has been on Britain's Next Top Model and also played lead in Stormzy's most recent music Video Own it.

The AW20 presentation was attended by:

• Singer Raheem Bakare

•Photographer Andrew Barber

• Former Saint International model Conrad Bromfield

•Influencer Pegah Pourmand

•Influencer Edmond Kamara

•Influencer Mathias Le Fèvre

On her wish list are... Tracee Ellis Ross, Grace Jones, Solange, FKA Twigs, Zoe Kravitz, Kasi Bennett, and Meghan Markle