SPOTTED! Hollywood Star Gabrielle Union-Wade wearing Theophilio...

The more... Edvin Theophilous Thompson, THEOPHILIO designer/creative director, was born in St Andrew, Jamaica

His career in fashion designing commenced in 2016 with the debut of his first collection titled Retrograde... It was my Spring/ Summer 2017 collection. I showcased my collection along with my very good friend Bobby Day, who is also a Brooklyn-based fashion designer. This was the first time I introduced myself to the New York fashion scene as a designer. It was a fulfilling experience that assisted in building the community around my brand today.

His parents are… Edward and Tricia Thompson. His mum is from Franklin Town, and his dad from Thompson Town, Clarendon.

He attended… Thompson Town Primary School until the age of nine... I then moved to the United States where I graduated from Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia. Continuing my education and finding interest in fashion I enrolled in a spring semester at the Academy of Art University in 2013.

He honed his design skills... from the few internships and mentors I was able to come across through my impressionable years. While I lived in Atlanta from 2010 to 2014, my mentors Mia Motto and Wintter Alex really helped me sustain my interest in fashion by creating social gatherings and events. My move to New York introduced me to Amanda Uprichard, a modern womenswear designer, and Rio Uribi, designer of Gypsy Sport. Two aesthetically different designers who, I feel, implemented the progressive culture of New York through their designs.

His early influences came from… ceremonial gatherings from my cultural background in Jamaica. It was always and is still very important to share stories of my culture through my clothing.

His style ethos… is a play on modern-day romanticism. It's very important to me to show how vunerable yet contented men and women can be through my designs. The use of vibrant colours, rich textures and body-hugging silhouettes that create those conversations of celebrations, adhere to my brand's ideology of overcoming trials.

The design worn by Gabrielle Union for her birthday was... the Ruche Tank Rasta Mesh Dress available on my online store Theophilio.com. This dress was from my Spring/Summer 2020 collection. She purchased the dress and I was ecstatic about her wearing my design.

Other celebrities who have worn my design are... Adekunle, Swae Lee, Ty Dolla $ign, Tinashe, Savannah Re, and Mullato, just to name a few.

I am patiently awaiting... Rihanna, Chronix, Beyoncé, and Koffee to wear my label!

His advice to up-and-coming fashion designers in Jamaica is... Don't be afraid to leave home. Set a goal and keep your mind on it. Manifestation is real; whatever you desire lend your energy to that and it will come to fruition. Surround yourself with people who will always encourage your growth.