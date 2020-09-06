Starr Illustrator

For this our September Issue we wanted to once again applaud our historic 13 fashion designers who partnered with the Jamaica Observer to create history on Tuesday, July 28 with the staging of the world's first-ever virtual fashion showcase, featuring designers from six countries. The show — presented in partnership with Sagicor, The Best Dressed Chicken and H&L Rapid True Value was endorsed by global fashion icon Naomi Campbell. But, we also wanted to introduce a new dimension, a new fashion narrative as it were.

When the mist dissipated from the Blue Mountain range that formed the backdrop of creative director Keneea Linton's presentation there was, thankfully, clarity. A fashion illustrator's interpretation of the historic feat.

A call was made to fashion doyenne Meiling Esau, who suggested Trinbagonian Leighton Starr. SO found him early one Saturday morning hopping into a maxi cab... Dare we suggest another historic moment?

Indeed, we are, even as we spotlight another aspect of the design industry.

Style Observer (SO): Describe your creative process for this project.

Leighton Starr (LS): My creative process started with rewatching the show in its entirety, screenshotting each look and from those, choosing looks that stood out to me. After spending what I would consider to be too much time sketching out the base figures and adding clothing to their bare frames, I proceeded to power through what can only be described as a marathon and a half of paint. Using an assembly line method, I went through the skin tone process, added colour to the looks and refined the pieces.

SO: What if any challenges did you encounter?

LS: Sleep deprivation aside, the only challenges I faced were a plethora of choices and a lack of technological cooperation (the scanner decided it was the perfect time to act in a manner that was unusually glitchy).

SO: How did you get into fashion illustration?

LS: After doodling in every possible book I could get my hands on when I was younger, I took an interest in art at school, right up to the CXC level, where I then failed and had to sit and rethink my life's artistic trajectory.....didn't mean for that to sound that dramatic...but it's true. While working a couple odd jobs and pursuing a certificate in human resources management I fell back into my doodling habit and decided to finally pursue my fashion career.

Admittedly, when I applied I had no idea what I had gotten myself into, but a few mental downward spirals later, with the help of my Caribbean Academy of Fashion and Design (CAFD) classmates I had completed the diploma in Fashion Design.

I got into fashion illustration as a profession during my studies at CAFD. In January of 2017 I got a DM from one of the fashion designers (legend, icon, Star) Meiling. Not too long after I became her illustrator and I've been working in and around the fashion and carnival industries ever since.

SO: Who are your influences?

LS: I'm predominantly inspired by the people that surround me in my everyday life. People like the striking model IyephaBiggot can just walk by and that alone is influential (to me, at least).

As for global influences, it's a wild mix of artists from musicians like Eartha Kitt, Nina Simone, Amy Winehouse, Donna Summer, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Keiynan Lonsdale, The Pretty Reckless, Cosmo Jarvis, Bree Runway, TeaMarrr…(I realised now that I probably should not have started listing names because my list can go on forever ....and ever *no exaggerations*)

I'm also very inspired by other illustrators like Sew Sketchy, Pipa McManus, Hayden Williams and especially Zoe Hong whose tutorials I've learnt so much from.

SO: What can be done in the region to elevate the narrative around fashion illustrators?

LS: I feel like opportunities like these are a perfect start in the elevation of fashion illustrators from the region. The more visible we are more opportunities will come our way, so sharing our posts, buying our original pieces or prints/poster/other merch/commissions can really make the difference.

SO: What has been your most memorable job to date?

LS: I tend to say my favourite illustration adventure is the one that comes next.

But I'd have to say illustrating concepts for Meiling's collections. The pay-off of seeing them come to life is unrivalled.

SO: How do you keep motivated?

LS: Knowing the background I grew up in and knowing how good things can get keeps me going!