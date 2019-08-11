Sun Up to Sun Down
Days before Jamaica celebrated her 57th year of Independence, fans of the hot-ticket Summer Playground Fantasy (SPF) Weekend 2019 relished the gaiety of the season at Pearly Beach West in the garden parish. SPF::Soirée gave SO reason to highlight the weekend that was, which ended Sunday, August 4.
The “4 parties, 1 event, 1 weekend”-endorsed beach party series created a favourable summer rave for scores of patrons with this year's staging being a revamp of sorts, and therefore a reason for promoters to go all-out. Patrons with weekend bands started their SPF experience with iRise — a cultural reggae concert at Kaya Herb House, Drax Hall, hosted by Solid Agency and featuring a slew of reggae acts including Eva Flow, Jesse Royal, No-Maddz and international act Afro B, singer of the addictive Drogba (Joanna) hit.
On day two, the popular bonfire beach party SPF::Forever Beach was held. Backed by the Kingston Live Entertainment (KLE) Group, at Pearly Beach East, deejays DuttyDex, Lank, Heavy D and the Hyperactive Sound Station group levelled the musical playing field, play by play.
Day three allowed for a sip and chill with a day pass to the Chukka White River Valley for an adventure tour and Lucozade-sponsored river bash. Later that day saw the return of the storied sound system showcase Fully Loaded — with Jamaica's “biggest and baddest deejays, selectors, sound systems and hosts” on show at Grizzly's Plantation Cove.
Day four consisted of a “sun, beach, fun and food” affair. Sun and beach are expected off the beaten path at the secluded Pearly Beach West, but the “fun” involved live entertainment from Love & Hip Hop: Miami castmate and musical artiste Amara La Negra, and spell-binding mixes from deejays Nicco, Frano, and the Chromatic Live crew. The “food” portion meanwhile incorporated gourmet eats from culinary artists Garfield Seivwright Jr and Petra Edwards, among others.
SPF::Soirée sponsors WATA, Coca Cola, CranWATA, Ironade, Red Stripe, Nations Choice, and Brew'd Awakenings decked the beach with branded incentives that added to the Soirée experience — the CranWATA Sparkling swing and Coca-Cola Cokesicles, to name a few.
SPF endorses a strict swim dress code, but patrons proved their versions of beachwear — be they variations of neon-hued swim sets or shake-and-go resort dresses — could be just as sumptuous, or better. And, with make-up touch-ups available from veteran make-up artist Paul March and his team, everyone experienced personal moments of glam. Even the gents' style sensibilities were reason to pause. SO people-watched as the sun set on Pearly Beach West.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy