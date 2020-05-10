Superhero Mums

Real heroes wear scrubs!

Indeed they do! And masks, to boot. Today's Style Observer (SO) pays tribute to 11 health-care professionals who are also mothers and on the front line at Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

It's a humbling experience to see them on the job, and even more humbling to read the letters penned by their children praying daily for their safety. They are, for many, faceless beings ostensibly there to save lives! In fact, we captured them in their masks and requested that they use their eyes to share their story with the SO lens. The photos of them sans masks with their children, however, speak to their roles as mums. To their children they are superheroes. Superheroes who might not wear capes, who might not attract as many likes as influencers but who are on the front line each day and doing it simply for the love. Mums like Senior Medical Officer Dr Natalie Whylie, whose son Colin has watched her sacrifice and serve his whole life. COVID-19 has, however, heightened his fear. “As I see you go to the hospital each day and come home each night, I cannot help but worry. I ask God every night to give you the strength you need to guide the hospital... I pray that you don't forget that we love you so much.” Or Dr Samantha Nicholson-Spence's daughter Gianna, who tells SO: “I do not like that my mum is working in Corona time... I do like that she helps to cure people when they are ill!” And then there's Theo Lee, son of Dr Karen Phillips, who penned, “Dear Mommy, I am scared because I don't want you to have the coronavirus. I want you to stay safe at work.”

There's nothing like peering through the lens of children. This year's Mother's Day gave us pause. We hope it resonates with you too.

Editor's Note:

Special thanks to Norma Williams, who in her usual cool, inimitable way paved the way for our visit and who along with consultant physician Karen Phillips prepped the health professionals.

Dr Samantha NICHOLSON-SPENCE

Head of the Department of Medicine and consultant physician, Kingston Public Hospital Mother of seven-year-old Gianna and 18-month-old Liam

Dr Natalie

WHYLIE

Senior Medical Officer & ENT Surgeon Kingston Public Hospital Mother of Colin, 21 and Jonathon, 17

Dr Karen PHILLIPS

Consultant Physician Mother of five-year-old Theo-Lee

Dr Dayna-Kaye TAYLOR-FORBES

Consultant Physician, Kingston Public Hospital Mother of seven-year-old Camron

Dr Adriele

AUSTIN

Medical Officer, Kingston Public Hospital Mother of eight-year-old Angelina

Dr Kamika FLETCHER-PEDDIE

Senior resident in the department of Internal Medicine Mother of six-year-old Nia and 1-year-old Noah

Sister Antonia RICHARDS-STEWART

Registered general nurse (RN) and certified nephrology nurse (CNN), Kingston Public Hospital Mother of three-year-old Davina

and one-year-old Dejanae

Dr Sherreka MCFARLANE-MCCALLA

Medical Officer, Kingston Public Hospital Mother of two-year-old Breanna McCalla

Merriecka NICHOLAS

Patient Care Assistant, Kingston Public Hospital Mother of nine-year-old Adreanio

Charmaine O'REILLY

In-service Education Officer & 24 hour response team member for the Accident & Emergency Department Mother of Christa, 25 and Charlotte, 23

Angella BAILEY

Patient Care Assistant, Kingston Public Hospital Mother of 37-year-old Deon