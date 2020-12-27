How Are You? Suzanne McFayden
This year has constantly reminded me to live in the moment and to not take anything for granted. I've been especially thankful for the blessings of a home and having two of my children with me throughout the pandemic. On the other side, I lost my mother this year, and watched too many people lose loved ones to COVID-19.
I hate that food insecurity worldwide has been exponentially amplified by the virus and that the division between the haves and have nots has also widened.
It has been particularly painful to watch racial strife reach boiling point here in the US. However, I feel grateful that I've been able to lend my support to artists and art organizations and to also help provide for the hungry.
Despite all its discord, 2020 primarily has me feeling grateful: For technology that has kept me connected, for friends I've called to check in on (and who have checked in on me) and for nightly family walks that were gifted upon me by this strange but wonderful year.
