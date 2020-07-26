SO. .. don't expect a photo of Veronique Lindard, the creative behind the author's jewellery brand. “Here's what I use,” she shares. It's not quite what we have in mind but accept! Our focus is after all her three new collections: Underwater, Skyline and Hommage à Calder. Plus, there is her signature line Fragile Jamaica. Each unique piece is handmade in Treasure Beach. “Our jewellery is created applying a combination of different traditional and contemporary techniques, mainly using brass and silver,” she explains.

“The designs are largely inspired by nature, through their organic shapes and materials, and are the result of different cultural influences: The jewellery adventure began in Burkina Faso where part of my heart still resides. I was born in the Congo, raised in Belgium, studied jewellery in Brussels, started creating in Burkina Faso, and am now resident in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth,” she adds.

Every year, two new collections see the light of day even as Lindard and her team continue to develop their ongoing and signature collection Fragile Jamaica, which distinguishes itself through a variety of natural materials in different kinds of metal.

“On top of our regular jewellery collections we create wearable objects, which are presented during exhibitions, fashion shows, or as part of multidisciplinary performances.

“We choose to focus our energy, time and passion on the unicity of our jewellery and consciously opt for handmade small-scale creations, trying to keep in mind the impact of our work on our environment. Our credo remains: Small is beautiful and less is more. Which is why we deliberately choose to keep our brand small. The Girl and the Magpie is an intimate and under-the-radar brand, leaving our workbench straight to you.”

There's no disputing that. SO presents the collection.

Website: www.thegirlandthemagpie.be

IG: @Girl_Magpie

FB: @thegirlandthemagpie

Tel: 876-580-5136

E-mail: v@thegirlandthemagpie.be