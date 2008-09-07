The Much-coveted Invite
First Published: September 7, 2008
The heavy afternoon rains had caused much consternation. Would the chairman's cocktail party take place?
The family-owned and -operated Spice Island Beach Resort is run like a luxurious home. The family residence, however, Mace Point Villa, True Blue, is the stuff of Maco destination and high net worth. And you guessed it, where Sir Royston unwinds and Betty, the Lady Hopkin, reigns.
The hotel guests are suitably impressed as they nibble on tasty canapés and sip Champagne. It's a very comfortable situation with the hosts slipping in and out of groups before finally sitting down to enjoy delightful anecdotes. Darkness descends slowly, but too quickly for those enjoying the view of the ocean and the shoreline of St George's in the distance, now replaced by twinkling lights. As we make our way back to the hotel, guests are more appreciative of life at Spice Island Beach Resort and our magnanimous hosts.
— NMW
