The Sanctuary Refashioned

The statement “My home is my sanctuary” has never been more poetic than now. In fact, our homes have become endroits of solace and respite, veritable sanctuaries to feed our collective souls.

Design and decorating are always moving parts, with new ideas, new wish lists, if-money-wasn't-an-object-lists.

Well, guess what? Now, we have the time.

But, first things first; let's spend a few days to declutter. If it doesn't have a proper resting place in the home, if it no longer fits into your décor or serves a valid purpose, if it doesn't work for your family's lifestyle, if it cannot be repaired or you can't afford to repair it, let it go.

Focus on one room at a time so you are not overwhelmed by your task. Sit in the area, look at it from different vantage points and top of mind must be how the space is currently used by you and your family. Let me restate “how the space is used by you and your family”. Not by the imaginary friends you think will be visiting or you will be entertaining.

1. Is it laid out efficiently and functionally?

2. Are there enough or too many useful or useless pieces of furniture in the space?

3. Could the space benefit from a shift around of the furniture? Maybe pieces from another room would function better, and vice versa.

4. After you have redesigned the space with your new furniture vignettes, step back and look at your room with fresh eyes.

5. Examine those big investment pieces like your sofas, and armchairs. Would they look better with some fresh upholstery (a small entrepreneur will truly love you for it, and the upside would be little or no wait time.)

6. How about new cushions made from a no-longer-needed curtain, or a beautiful piece of fabric that was not large enough to do anything else? (If you can't sew, here is an opportunity to barter with an out-of-work seamstress or tailor who would be so happy to hear their machine zinging)

7. Does the room need a fresh coat of paint? Or maybe try something new like wallpaper. (How about a DIY challenge of trying to paint or hang the wallpaper as a family project?)

8. Look at your lighting, is there too much? Or too little? Are the bulbs the right shade (warm vs daylight)? Is the wattage right for the task they are used for?

Could the space benefit from floor lamps or table lamps? I can't overemphasis the importance of lighting and how it can illuminate a space and how the different types and source of light make a room complete.

9. Could the artwork on the walls be rearranged for fresh perspective? Could the style or colour of the frames be redone for a more designed look?

10. Can't afford art? Find your kids' paintings and drawings from school, yes the ones banished to the bottom drawers and put them in beautiful ready-made frames and hang them in creative clusters giving them pride of place. The confidence boost for your kids would be immeasurable.

11. Baskets in all shapes and sizes make beautiful “artwork” for your walls. Driftwood, decorative plates, straw mats, shells, mirrors in different shapes and/or sizes. Limited only by your imagination and the family's DIY skills.

In your redesigned space were you able to eke out a home office, or a reading nook, or a game area for family game night?

Finally, take down the gallery ropes from your formal, DO NOT ENTER or dare to sit in living room spaces. Life is too fluid and ever-changing to not focus on what is truly dear and needs to be valued and for those imaginary friends you hope to impress with your pristine museum and decorated off-limit spaces.

I will bet my love of travel they will be far more impressed with the premium you place on your real-life “good people”.

IG: @cecilelevee / @adesignedlifeja

FB: Cecile Neita Levee

Youtube: A Designed Life with Cecile Levee/ Wine With Me with Cecile Levee