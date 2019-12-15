The Story is in The Cloth
The Make it Happen Foundation, helmed by its founder and chair Raquel Du Boulay Chastanet, knocked heads with Hot Couture Executive Producer Mae Sabbagh Wayne to add a fashion show component to the fourth staging of the annual Officers' Ball, which recognises the efforts, sacrifices and commitment to service and country of Saint Lucia's hard-working police and fire officers. The haute, hallmark annual charity gala that seeks to raise a minimum of $100,000 under the theme Winter Wonderland was a hot-ticket affair that attracted the island's Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, husband of the event chair, as well as government ministers, corporate titans and socialites.
The fashion show spotlighted nine Caribbean designers, notably Ecliff Elie, Meiling, Robert Young, Marlon Reid and Anthony Reid from Trinidad & Tobago and Esther Joseph, Patricia Lee, Lyn A Bristol and Kashmina Montoute from Saint Lucia.
SO travelled to Saint Lucia courtesy of Caribbean Airlines, and this week spotlights designs by Robert Young for The Cloth.
