The Upper Rental
This property is a rental investment by my client, who wanted the place to be nicely furnished but not for too much money. The furnishings had to be able to handle the traffic of short-term rentals, so I had to choose durable furnishings with dark fabrics for this space.
The warm beige tones on the walls and flooring, as well as the cabinet style and finish in the kitchen and bathrooms, dictated a transitional design style throughout the space, so that informed my selections when I was choosing the furniture, fabrics and accessories.
The Living Room
The apartment has an open floor plan, and was longer than it was wide, so I used a sectional sofa with an accent chair in the living room. Brown, beige and taupe was a safe color scheme for the large investment pieces like the sofa and chairs, then I added soft blue in the accessories.
The Dining Room
With a very small space between the bedrooms, washroom and the living area, so there was very little that could be done in the 9-ft square area. I chose a round table that seats four, with a glass top, so as not to crowd the space visually. Armless parson chairs are not bulky or imposing, but still very stylish.
Kitchen
The kitchen didn't need much, with its rich mahogany cabinets. Copper accessories and neutral window coverings, soften and finish the space.
Master Bedroom
I actually had to flip the two rooms, because one room had to be furnished with two beds in order to sleep more people, so the “master” bedroom became the shared bedroom. Fortunately, both rooms are finished with en suite bathrooms, large walk-in closets and an outdoor balcony, which make them equally equipped suites.
In the master suite, I chose a golden yellow, taupe and grey colour scheme, mostly based on the area rug I found. I found a coordinating fabric for drapery and built and upholstered a neutral-tone suede king-sized bed frame. Ivory and gold bedding, bedside lamps, art and end tables finished this room.
Shared Bedroom
This room had to comfortably sleep two adults, multiple kids or a family, and fortunately, could comfortably fit two double beds. With the restricted budget, I also made the upholstered headboards from scratch, to save money, and allow the space still look stylish.
Shades of blue was the chosen colour palette, also dictated by the beautiful large area rug. Crisp, white bedding lighten and brighten the space and complete the calming look of the space.
Angelie Spencer
Managing Director
Angelie Spencer Home ASH
angeliespencer@me.com
(876) 805-5427
