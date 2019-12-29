Then and Now: A Decade Through the SO Lens

How time flies! A year is a mere 525,600 minutes (thank you for teaching us that Rent ). Were we to spend time in deep reflection and consider how life has changed over the past 10 years, what would we discover? How many 'aha' moments could we list? How many milestones did we cross? How many lives did we positively touch? How much did we grow?

Here at Style Observer (SO) learning and growth are our lodestars, and it was with this in mind that we delved into the archives to see how far we've come. Not to pat ourselves on the back, but more of a litmus test to ensure that we continue to produce a publication that, in each issue, captures the local cultural zeitgeist and its global influences. SO looks back today, at our favourite covers and stories (in no particular order) over the last decade

Cheers!

Photos: Observer File Photos

Lois Samuels - June 28, 2009

The gamine, gap-toothed Lois Samuels was scouted while at Hampton High School. Her career includes working for notable designers such as Issey Miyake, Dior, Lacroix and Ralph Lauren, and gracing the covers of Vogue and Essence. In 2009 she started the clothing label Vessel. by lois. SO caught up with her over a game of cricket.

Claudia Pegus's Trapped Collection at CFW - June 14, 2009

In May 2009 Trinbagonian designer Claudia Pegus was held at gunpoint by thieves who broke into her Port-of-Spain studio. It was 15 minutes of terror that would forever impact Pegus's life. She was completing a collection for her showing at Carribean Fashion Week the following month, but after the traumatic incident she decided to use it, as many great artists do, to create something indescribable. Pegus's Trapped collection was a tour de force and SO can hardly believe that 10 years have passed.

Window Shopping - November 21, 2010

Jamaica Observer Art Director Rorie Atkinson is, too, a talented illustrator. His illustrations have graced many an SO cover; however, there's something about the 2010 Christmas gift guide cover that makes us beam.

Ivana Trump at Hanover Grange - February 27, 2011

SO asked quite a few questions of Ivana Trump in 2011 including what he said when he called to wish her a happy birthday. Who would have thunk it to ask her about him becoming a devote of Twitter, and president of the United States? Notwithstanding, Ivana Trump was a guest-of-honour at a fund-raiser hosted by philanthropists Andrew and Theresa Roberts, at their Tryall Club, Jamaican holiday home Hanover Grange. The former Czech model and mother to Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric dazzled locals with her quips and blinding diamond jewellery.

Jamaica 50 Countdown - Movement of Jah People - April 22, 2012

In 2012, SO embarked on an editorial journey that celebrated Jamaica's 50th anniversary of independence. Over the course of a few months “Jamaica Wow: Countdown to 50” celebrated the richness of The Rock's culture. Documentarian Kevin McDonald hosted a screening of his doc Marley at Emancipation Park on Thursday, April 19 for thousands of Jamaicans and the event fit perfectly in the countdown coverage.

Scandal Viewing Party - October 6, 2013

When the closing credits of the second season finale of Shonda Rhimes' smash Scandal scrolled, fans were left agog and on tenterhooks. Who was the mole? Who else knew about B-613? Would Fitz allow Oliva to finally 'fix' him? Everyone was made of questions! To kick off season three, much to the delight of local gladiators, SO hosted a Scandal viewing party for a group of die-hard female fans at the Jamaica Pegasus. It was a night of all-white fashion, red wine, popcorn and intrigue.

Women of Our Times - November 3, 2013

To kick off the 2013 iteration of Salut! The Jamaica Observer hosted a Veuve Clicquot Champagne luncheon for 30 women. The event, dubbed “Women of Our Times”, was inspired by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg's bestseller Lean In and saw the women exchanging success stories and life lessons while supporting each other.

Chuy Bravo - November 10, 2013

When the news broke on December 14 that a Mexican-American actor and entertainer Chuy Bravo, best known for being Chelsea Handler's hype-man and on-air side kick, passed away, SO reached for the November 10, 2013 issue in which he was featured. Bravo was in town to attend OCEANStyle's Eyes Wide Shut all-white party and had a fantastic time in Jamaica. RIP Chuy.

Diddy in Half-Way-Tree - December 22, 2013

Remember when, during the 2013 Christmas party season, Diddy decided to host an impromptu concert in the middle of Half-Way-Tree ahead of his Bad Boy clash held at Lime Light Club (RIP)? Don't worry. We have photographic evidence if you've forgotten.

Lupita at Round Hill - February 9, 2014

Immediately after graduating from Yale Drama School, Lupita Nyong'o landed her breakthrough role as Patsey in Steve McQueen's historical drama 12 Years a Slave. This role made Nyong'o a household name and would earn her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. A month before accepting the Oscar, Nyong'o vacationed at the tony Round Hill Hotel and Villas. SO was on-the-ground to roll out the red carpet and welcome her to The Rock.

Rock Solid - March 2, 2014

SO looked to Observer veteran photographer Michael Gordon to lens this cover that captured 11 of The Rock's top film-makers who not only “ushered in a new era of film” but were also radical in their approach. The shoot took place at historic Devon House and on location were Chris Browne, Gareth Cobran, Delano Forbes, Renais Marshall, Ras Tingle, Ras Kassa, Ruption, Storm and Nile Saulter, Michelle Serieux, and Jason Williams.

Remembering Patrice Wymore Flynn - March 30, 2014

Widow of screen legend Errol Flynn, Patrice Wymore Flynn passed away at her Portland home on March 22, 2014. A week later SO, with Wymore Flynn's grandson Luke, himself an actor, paid tribute the Hollywood Golden Age actress. Wymore Flynn's memorable roles included Tea for Two opposite Doris Day, starring opposite Randolph Scott in The Man Behind the Gun and in Rocky Mountain opposite Errol Flynn. She was interred beside late husband Errol at Forest Lawns Cemetary in LA.

Art on the Street - July 6, 2014

Downtown Kingston's street art has always been appealing. However, before the advent of the Kingston Creative Art Walk you'd have to embark on a self-guided tour. Call it prescience but SO knew that it would be a matter of time before the rest of The Rock, and frankly the world, would come to embrace and revere our capital city's murals and street art scene.

Carlton Brown for Ocean Style - November 2, 2014

Oh, we pine for the days when the OCEAN Style Fashion Showcase was served up annually in Montego Bay. Moschino headlined the 2014 iteration but not to be overshadowed or outdone was our own bespoke menswear designer Carlton Brown who, as the young'uns say, showed out!

Kurt Takes Milan - March 8, 2015

When it was announced that Kurt Campbell was the winner of season four of Mission Catwalk SO was eager to see what he would do with one particular prize — the opportunity to show a collection in Milan courtesy of Campari. As the SO lensman followed Campbell through the streets of Milan, one thing was clear: he belonged in the Italian fashion capital! He oozed star quality and received furtive glances from well-dressed Milanese who, we reckon, wondered where he got his fab duds. Campbell, too, had the opportunity to attend the runway presentation of Giorgio Armani's Fall/Winter 15/16 collection.

Mateo - October 2, 2016

Seven years after launching his eponymous brand Mateo, Matthew 'Mateo' Harris had a year that illustrated that his star would shine for a long time. The SO feature shone a light on the designer's achievements, including having his brand on the cover of Elle magazine, worn by Chelsea Clinton, and being a go-to brand for Rihanna.

Through Our Eyes - January 15, 2017

At the Lifestyle Desk, we stress the importance of sending the elevator back down. It is essential for SO to nurture the next crop of editors, and it was with this in mind that Senior Associate Editor - Lifestyle & Social Content Novia McDonald-Whyte invited an all-female team of guest editors to put their imprimatur on the publication. Here's to contributing to the shattering of the glass ceiling.

Barrier-Breaking Choice - May 7, 2017

In 2017, for the first time in Vogue's history, a black person was the top boss. Edward Enninful was named EIC of British Vogue, and the announcement created a furore. The barrier-breaking choice heralded a welcome changed at the previously lilly-white pub and broadcast to the world that the fashion bible was (finally) ready for a gust of fresh air.

Directory Assistance - September 17, 2017

For years Kingston lay in the tourism shadow of Negril, Montego Bay and Ochi. Not anymore! Since 2016, the Ministry of Tourism has positioned Kingston as a “centre for city tourism”. For years, Kingston was not among the must-visit spots for tourists to the island. But we know that the city named by UNESCO as a Creative City of Music is vibrant, culturally-rich and offers savvy travellers an unrivalled experience. SO shared our favourite Kingston spots in an issue aptly called Directory Assistance.

Dexter Pottinger Tribute - October 8, 2017

Shockwaves were sent across the nation when news broke on August 31 that designer and celebrity stylist Dexter Pottinger had been murdered. From his early days, Pottinger was a friend of SO and it would have been remiss of the publication to not pay tribute.

Tami Williams for Chanel

There's no date for this one as no one can box in Saint International superstar model Tami Williams. SO has watched her career grow and flourish and metamorphose into one of the most in-demand runway models. When Williams caught the eye of late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld SO knew that was the first key in her unlocking the doors that would lead to supermodel status.