Three Tips on How to Survive the Great Shut-In

Now more than ever home is our retreat and a “safe space” from the global pandemic raging outside our doors. The comforts of home are therefore more important than they've ever been before. So, whether you're working remotely, home schooling or simply dining together as a family, creating a harmonious space in which to work, live and balance the two is the key to maintaining your sanity during these uncertain times.

Take advantage of the time while you're on lockdown to look around your home and take stock of minor changes that can make major improvements to your quality of life during your extended incarceration. You'll be surprised to see how changing your room layout can give you that added area you need for a designated workspace and how a quick update of your furniture, wall art and pillows can act as an instant facelift for your home!

1. Create a designated workspace

Just because you're not working at an office doesn't mean you can't, well, have an office. Rather than locking yourself away in your bedroom or hunkering down on the couch — spaces that are associated with leisure time — dedicate a specific room, space or surface in your home to work. Identify the specific area you want to use, clear it of all unrelated furniture/accessories/books, buy or capture a comfortable chair, and light the area properly with a tasteful desk lamp. If needs be, you can also invest in a simple but sturdy desk with a few large drawers to hold your documents and supplies. Once that's done you can let the family know that this is your new office and it's to be treated as a no-eating/talking/running/fighting/playing zone. Invest in a “Do Not Disturb” sign if you need to!

2. Make time for family

Spending more time at home is not all doom and gloom if you create a space fit for the entire family to gather and enjoy. Whether it's a planned movie or games night, be sure to select comfortable yet stylish seating to make sure your family area is as cosy and relaxing as possible. As your furniture will be enduring more wear and tear than usual, make sure you select quality pieces that are both easy to clean and can stand up to more-than-normal use.

3. Don't forget to rest and recharge

Whether it's information overload, home schooling challenges or just plain exhaustion from just trying to do it all, take refuge in the comforts of your bedroom. Indulge in luxurious bedding, room-darkening window treatments and of course, a good book and a glass of your favourite nightcap.

Janelle Pantry-Coke

Creative DirectorSpaces Ltd