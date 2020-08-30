Joining the Jamaica Observer Webinar: Inspired Living:The New Aesthetic For Extraordinary Homes & Retreats, Tuesday last, from Lagos, Nigeria was Karen Koshoni, principal, Urban Living Lagos

SO shares an exclusive peek at one of her many projects and unveils a few more design deets

Karen Koshoni is the CEO and creative director of Urban Living, an award-winning interior locale and furniture manufacturer, based in Lagos, Nigeria. A participating member of the Interior Design Association of Nigeria (IDAN), Koshoni and her experienced team of interior architects and cabinetry craftsmen, local and international, offer unparalleled, personalised detail-driven design service.

10 Facts About Karen Koshoni

1. She was born in Trinidad

2. Is the divorced mother of four daughters

3. Is passionate about African interior ethics

4. Her favourite book is — Redeeming Love by Francine Rivers

5. Her favourite holiday destination is Ibiza

6. She's a church community fund-raiser

7. Her interior inspiration is Tom Faulkner

8. Her favourite interior accessories are orchids and eclectic candles

9. Her favourite designer is Lisa Folawiyo

10. She loves a good Trini roti