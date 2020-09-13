Villa Alila

Designed by accomplished architect, Michael Gomes, Alila is nothing short of an exclusive luxury retreat. Themed with Balinese-inspired elements in earthy hues with pops of colour in the bedrooms, the open-plan structure seamlessly breaks down the boundaries between the enclosed courtyard garden and the relaxing pool deck.

The scene is set from the moment you enter this private escape. The steady hum of the shak shak trees blowing in the wind, the trickling of the bowl-shaped outdoor fountain, and the calming effect of the sweetly scented, lush Caribbean flora provide the perfect frame to Alila's Zen-like Balinese interior.

Approach the courtyard via a dark-wood walkway overlooking a meandering Oriental koi pond; then relax in the breezy lounge, or enjoy a meal prepared by your private chef in the elevated dining area that comfortably seats 8-10 people.

Guests who wake up in one of the three downstairs bedrooms, each with individual air conditioning, iPod dock and en suite bathroom, will find themselves just steps away from the saline infinity pool with its spacious deck and a shady, raised gazebo that accommodates 6-8 guests for sunset cocktails overlooking the stunning West Coast.

If you'd like a change in scenery, explore the acre and a quarter of picturesque gardens or take a rest in the cosy, surround-sound media room, outfitted with a flat-screen TV, games and books.

The entire upper level is dedicated to the sprawling master suite, which includes his and hers dressing rooms, double vanity washbasins, a rain shower wet room and a vintage, private, outdoor, free-standing tub. Lounge on the master terrace while enjoying the stunning vista of the Caribbean Sea in the distance.

Alila offers the perfect combination of serenity, luxury, breathtaking views and modern comforts — a true gem in the exclusive Sandy Lane neighbourhood.

* Guests of Alila enjoy the use of the Sandy Lane Owners Beach Club, which includes beach cabana, chaise lounges, umbrellas, snack bar, washrooms and showers, on the world-famous Sandy Lane Beach.