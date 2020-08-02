Virtual Fashion Show - 13 Designers, 6 countries

The buzz continues... the historic multi-location virtual fashion show introduced 13 compelling narratives that ran through each collection. Emerging brands showed alongside the established, commanding style stories that were at once bold, respectful of heritage and forward-thinking.

SO sat front row

Theodore Elyett 'Bloooh, la, la'

“Bloooh la la,” is a fashion journey through the 180,000 square miles of The Bahamas' ocean space; en masse a celebration of print, pattern and varied shades of blue. The 22-piece resort collection is a first-time collaboration between Theodore Elyett and Bahamian textile factory Bahama Hand Prints. Its colour palette is derived from the shades of blue which envelope the archipelagic nation and features over 20 different flora, fauna and aquatic prints.

“Bloooh la la,” features light and airy silhouettes created with 100% natural fibres and manufactured natural fibres which include cotton, voile and rayon; a nod to sustainable fashion.

White caps are translated into undulating ruffled hemlines; tent dresses, kaftans and maxi dresses are decorated with functionality and asymmetric shoulder details; dramatic palazzo pants, dusters, skirts with varied hemlines and Theodore Elyett's signature kimono robe all drip in ultra-luxe island resort vibes.

Theodore Elyett

E-mail: theodoresealy@gmail.com

Instagram: @theodoreelyett

Website: www.theodoreelyett.design

Carlton Brown Post-Lockdown Collection Summer 2020

Emerging from lockdown, the Carlton Brown man is now contemplative. At peace having accepted the instability of the now, he has evolved from a state of concern. Completely pivoted his focus is on the essential.



Grey calming notes facilitate his disruption of the neurotic. Chambray washes, naturally dusted in pepper-seed slubs, anchor the offering with the signature Carlton Brown suit. The short-sleeve shirt in light cottons is rendered in subtle colour turns. Creativity is his coping mechanism. Scarf-like meditative dickies, often in select prints under the jacket, pull the look together. The shoes are soft, a slightly quirky edge to the more understated appeal.



The Carlton Brown man forges ahead seeking only balance and clarity. Grateful, he will concern himself with only the essential.

Carlton Brown

Tel: 876-391-5339

E-mail: carltonbrowndesigns@gmail.com

Instagram: @carltontttbrown

Facebook: carltontttbron

Twitter: @carltontttbrown

Candi Nicholls for CandiFab



The Candifab collection was inspired by the current pandemic. Masks have become a staple for all, and a fashion statement for some.



Bearing this in mind, the collection features masks which can be worn with or without embellishments, day or night. Of course, no collection would be complete without a bride!

CandiFab

Website: www.candifab.com

E-mail: iamcandifab@gmail.com

Instagram: @candifab

Tel: 246.247.0233



Keneea Linton-George Morning Skies SS 2020 Collection



THE 'Morning Skies' collection is inspired by the soft colours at sunrise where pastel pinks, purple and blues kiss the lush green hills of St Andrew. Cheerful pastels are combined in a playfully elegant collection of ruffles, flowing fabrics and feminine silhouettes.

Crew:

Director: Mykal Cushnie

Director or Photography: Garreth M Daley

Drone Camera Operator: Jahmeeks Acoy

Grip: Kenroy Linton

Production Assistant: Raymond Morrison

Producer: Keneea Linton-George



Keneea Linton Boutique

Address: 80 Lady Musgrave Road, Kingston 10

Tel: 1876-622-4290

Instagram: @keneealintonboutique

Website: www.keneealinton.com

E-mail: keneealinton.george@gmail.com











