ROUND HILL HOTEL AND VILLAS

Who's stayed there?

It's more a question of who's not? And what keeps the one per cent coming back is the absolute discretion of the team led by the indomitable maestro Josef Forstmayr.

What's new?

Truth be told, the charm is in the usual, but if you must know, the main hotel lobby garden has been beautifully redesigned with updated landscaping, as well as an intricately designed stone pathway, adding the feeling of a tropical oasis for arriving guests.

Wimbledon is on, so in between cheering for Duchess Meghan's BFF Serena, there's time to practise your serve on the five tennis courts of which three now feature brand-new Har-Tru green clay courts, and are the newest of its kind on the island.

Plus, since we all strive for a longer and better quality of life, the cashmere-chic property has added Wright Life Eatery with lunch offerings at the Round Hill Spa. Wright Life is the only live food eatery on the island.

The Ralph-Lauren designed rooms that make up Pineapple House get SO's nod every time save when one travels with friends and entertainment is on the cards... the challenge then becomes which villa to choose!